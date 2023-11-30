Black Sherif has professed his love for Kwesi Arthur online with an emotional message

This comes after Kwesi Arthur's troubles with scores of his fans who think his trajectory is headed downwards

Scores of netizens were impressed by Black Sherif's gesture to Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rapper and BET award winner Black Sherif sent an emotional message to Kwesi Authur in a new post online, which has gotten many rap fans in Ghana talking.

Kwesi Arthur has been in a constant battle with some fans who have sought to register their disappointment with him. This has led to many harsh and inconsiderate statements being hurled at him in the past few weeks.

Black Sherif surprises fans with emotional message to Kwesi Arthur Photo source: Instagram/BlackSherif, Facebook/KwesiArthur

Source: Facebook

Black Sherif professes his love for Kwesi Arthur

The 21-year-old BET award winner is known for his explosive posts, often channelling his emotions in a cryptic way.

In Black Sherif's latest post, he wrote:

"I love Kwesi Arthur so much, I wish he knew."

This influenced scores of Ghanaian music fans to follow suit and send Kwesi Arthur some heartwarming messages.

Many others used the opportunity to demand a collaboration between the two artistes, which was teased some months ago.

Netizens react to Black Sherif's message to Kwesi Arthur

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Black Sherif's new post.

@e_l_patron said:

As3m 3bobc ba....The Kwesi Arthur then Fleeko beef no, aswear ebe blacko wey that beef come...‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️Aswear....at this point no one can tell me "No"...‍♂️

@Papa_gyimii wrote:

Kwesi Arthur fans let’s gather here and show Blacko love❤️❤️❤️❤️

@Quophieparadise remarked:

I wish man! I wish he knew it man! The love I have for him hm

@Pappyunilorin exclaimed:

Now he’s going to be more sure. We love you so much too.❤️

@kwesinas_ added:

Kwesi Arthur is forever loved‼️

Kwesi Arthur fires back at harsh critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur threw harsh swipes at his fans after they criticised his performance at Davido's festival in Arizona.

The rapper, who'd had enough, took to social media to reply to critics and went further to threaten a fan who overstepped, leading to a police complaint.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh