Ghanaian singer Efya and Big Brother Naija reality TV star Tacha were spotted having fun inside the Cool FM studio

The Ghanaian singer is on a media tour in Nigeria and was at the station to promote her new song, 'Oluwa Is My Helper'

Many of their fans gushed over how stunning they looked in the video as they complimented them in the comments

Ghanaian musician Efya was spotted hanging out with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star Tacha in Nigeria.

Efya hangs out with Tacha in Nigeria

In the video, Efya and Tacha from BBNaija fame were spotted dancing and singing along to the Ghanaian singer's newly released song, 'Oluwa Is My Helper'.

Tacha hosted Efya at Cool FM, as part of the singer's media tour to promote her new song.which they danced to in the video.

Video of Efya and Big Brother Naija TV star Tacha vibing to her new song Oluwa Is My Helper.

Fans react to a video of Efya and Tacha dancing

Many people loved seeing Efya and Tacha together in the video such that they filled the comments with love emojis and compliments.

Others also talked about how stunning the ladies looked as they sang and danced together in the video.

