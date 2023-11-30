Controversial televangelist, Agradaa has sent a strong warning to all ex-lovers of his new husband

The newly married woman asked them to stay away as she recounted their bedroom tales in a new video

Netizens shared their thoughts about Agrada's explosive description of the couple's together moments

Ghanaian televangelist and founder of Heaven Way Church, Evangelist Mama Pat also known as Agradaa has opened up about her experience as a newly married wife.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the televangelist had nothing but praise for Pastor Asiamah, her husband, who also doubles as as one of her church's junior preachers.

Agradaa established that she looked forward to enjoying more of such moments with her new husband.

Agradaa recounts pleasurable experience with new husband Photo source: Instagram/EvangMamaPat

Agradaa warns the ex-lovers of her husband, Pastor Asiamah

According to Agradaa, who became a newly wedded wife last week, her husband Pastor Asiamah is gentle in bed.

In the new video, she recounted her first few episodes as a married woman highlighting Pastor Asiamah's pleasurable skills in taking care of her during their romantic moments.

Agradaa also used the opportunity to scare all ex-lovers of the husband away. Her tone and choice of words as a preacher who recently transitioned from idol worship surprised many netizens.

Netizens react to Agradaa's explosive video talking about her bedroom tales

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Agradaa's bedroom tales.

mr_pablogh quizzed:

Wait wait …. Is she a pastor ???

bettina_bonsu said:

Internet Will not forget this! Evidence

vanderse_emporium wrote:

Eeiiiiiii Sofo Maame Paaa nie

official_adwoavee remarked:

Eeeeii 3nna mu Ns3m nso y3ka no public , Your husband for that matter Boi3

tillyz_trends2021 added:

eiiiiii this woman doesn't have to make it to heaven not at all

Agradaa finding new partner moments after her divorce raises eyebrows

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had divorced her partner Eric Oduro Koranteng after he cheated on her with a lady in the UK.

Agradaa justified her intentions to find a new man not so long after the divorce as she recounted her hurt from her ex-partner.

