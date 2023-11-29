Asamoah Gyan recently visited Togo for the WAFU Under-15 Championship and visited the mansion of Emmanuel Adebayor

The gargantuan edifice impressed the former Balck Stars captain so much that he screamed out of excitement

The video of Gyan in Adebayor's house sparked many reactions on social media

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was astonished after visiting the Lome mansion of Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor.

Asamoah Gyan was given a special invitation to explore Adebayor's estate during the West Africa Football Union Under-15 Championship.

Asamoah Gyan was impressed by Emmanuel Adebayor's mansion in Togo Photo source: YouTube/Saddick Adams

Source: Youtube

In a video circulating on social media, Asamoah Gyan appeared mesmerized as he toured the ex-Arsenal striker's house, which sprawls across a 40-acre land featuring its own football park, tennis court, gym, swimming pool, and various recreational areas.

During the tour, Asamoah Gyan revealed that Adebayor's dining hall alone is equivalent to the size of a typical four-bedroom house. He emphasised that the place felt like heaven.

Asamoah Gyan's reaction underscores the uniqueness of Adebayor's mansion, considering that Gyan himself owns an impressive estate but was compelled to acknowledge the extraordinary nature of his colleague's residence.

Watch the video below:

Adebayor and Asamoah Gyan's video stirs reactions

The video of Gyan in Adebayor's mansion has gathered a lot of reactions from social media users.

@billtev9846 said:

This is good, we saw these guys earn their money the right way and the hard way.

@stephenbaffoe3135 said:

Wow this is beautiful #SEA❤

@nanadarko-ampem782 said:

Real estate is the answer not the cars

@stiffler420 said:

The main reason why Asamoah Gyan should have stayed in Europe and shouldn't have gone to Asia. He had more potential and could have achieved more. Anyways he's still a legend.

Asamoah Gyan labels ex-wife a loser after marriage annulment

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan has taken a harsh swipe at his now-estranged wife, Gifty.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the former Black Stars captain turned business owner labelled his wife a loser.

YEN.com.gh reached out to Erica Daniel, a US-certified intimacy coach, about how the couple can help their kids deal with the annulment.

Source: YEN.com.gh