Efia Odo and Michy were featured in the second season of the famous Ghanaian reality show, GH Queens

In the video, the two ladies were seen having a heated disagreement about Shatta Wale, who is Michy's baby daddy

While many shared their anticipation for the second season of the reality show, others spoke about the feud between the ladies

Musician and actress Efia Odo and media presenter and singer Michy went head-to-head in a new Ghanaian reality show GH Queens as they had a disagreement centred on dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Efia Odo and Michy go head-to-head on GH Queens

Efia Odo and Michy were engaged in a feud which was centred on Shatta Wale who is the baby daddy of the latter.

In the trailer of season two of GH Queens, Efia Odo made it known that she does not follow Michy on social media and that she is also not on talking terms with her. She questioned Michy's smartness since the latter wondered why that was so.

On Michy's part, she spoke about not wanting to engage Efia Odo in a heated argument. She said:

"I do not want to lose my breath because you feel you are sleeping with my ex (Shatta Wale), so we should be rivals."

In the trailer, the two female Ghanaian celebrities were seen talking about their differences as Michy alleged that Efia Odo had an affair with the father of her son Majesty, Shatta Wale, whom she referred to as a 'leftover'.

However, Efia Odo stood her ground and debunked Michy's assertions. She said:

"You are the leftover. You got left over."

Official trailer of Ghanaian reality show GH Queens that features Efia Odo, Hajia 4Reall, Michy and other female celebrities in the country.

Fans to the feud between Efia Odo and Michy in GH Queens

Many people noticed that the feud between Michy and Efia Odo was about Shatta Wale even though his name was not in the trailer of GH Queens.

Below are some of the reactions from fans:

__iam_suad said:

Why is this giving Young Rich and Famous with Mona looking like zari the boss lady.

missabbae6 said:

Can see three babes of Shatta in there

racheal_xxo said:

It’s screaming YOUNG, FAMOUS AND AFRICAN!!!! This gonna be nicexxxx

norazyadjwoahcleopatra said:

Is it about our Father Shatta ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

ara_6969 said:

OMG!! This looks like something I've been waiting for... finally!!

salmah4reall said:

This is fire, saving for data before it’s been released.

trayneadjei said:

It's about to be a problem

