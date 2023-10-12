Shatta Wale caused a stir on the X app, formerly known as Twitter, when he stated in a post that his new girlfriend Maali had been there through tough times

He made the claim on Maali's birthday as he mentioned the amount of money he spent on gifts and stated that as his reason for the extravagant purchases

Many Ghanaians were bewildered by the musician's claim as his relationship with Maali is relatively new as compared to his ex, Michy

Renowned Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale caused a stir on X, formerly known as Twitter, as he made a surprising declaration in a post, revealing that his new girlfriend, Maali, had been his pillar of support during challenging times.

This unexpected revelation took place on Maali's birthday when Shatta Wale shared details about the extravagant gifts he had given her and cited these gifts as a testament to Maali's support.

Shatta Wale's public acknowledgement of Maali's role in his life left many Ghanaians puzzled and sparked reactions. This was primarily because Shatta Wale's relationship with Maali was comparatively new when contrasted with his previous long-term relationship with Michy, which spanned over a decade. His statement has led some to question Shatta Wale's appreciation of Michy's sacrifices.

Shatta Wale did not hold back on Maali's special day. He mentioned the substantial amount of money he spent on gifts, presenting it as proof of his gratitude for Maali's presence in his life.

Netizens feel Shatta Wale does not appreciate Michy

wotrumukorr said:

When you start dey date wey she has been there through the stormy times nu?

kaymelo__ reacted:

Person wey u meet less than a month. She don been tru stormy times with u. Lol

KojoWud_ said:

she has been there? shatta mitchy nu na wadi no saaa from 1990 nu err chale boys y3 forken oo

real_homie482 reacted:

Shatta when Maali come way she being through your stormy times, boys can lie

Shatta Wale to gift unemployed man GH¢3k

In another story, Shatta Wale promised to gift Dela Anim, the unemployed man who returned GH¢100k he found in a taxi, money and a Shaxi-branded car to start work.

According to the dancehall musician, he was moved by Dela Anim's honesty and trustworthiness.

Many people were not pleased with the amount Shatta Wale was offering, as they noted that he could do better.

