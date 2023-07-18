A white man has got Ghanaians on social media talking over his 'Adowa' dance moves in a video which has gone viral

The white man who was wearing a suit was looking at the dance moves and copying from a black man who seemed to be an expert

Several people on social media have commented praising the white man for availing himself to learn an Ashanti dance

Ghanaians seem very impressed with a video of a white man trying to dance adowa in London.

In a video, the man was learning from another who was an expert. He tried to copy the moves of the expert and danced to the admiration of those present.

From the video, it looked like they were at a funeral. The expert dancer moved his hands and legs to their tune when the drums started playing. The man wrapped a cloth in the traditional way most men from Southern Ghana do.

The white man, wearing a suit, joined the Ghanaian on the dance floor to learn the adowa dance. His moves made a woman join them on the dance floor.

Several people present at the funeral watched the white man in admiration and took videos of him dancing.

Watch the video below:

Social media users comment on the video

There have been several reactions to the video. Read some comments below:

Don Wallasky said:

Such a fast learner and very determined to learn the dance ...kudos to the obronii and well done to the Ghanaians.

Khing Dave commented:

Charlie the moon walk nu did u see it

Pretty Whizzkhid

This is hilarious Obroni you do all

Olivia Arko Essiam

Very beautiful one there Great African culture God Bless Our Home Land Ghana

James Owusu Kwabena

Teach me teacher. Great African culture of respect to God n great people. Bam.

Joseph Kwabena Kalayi

This is beautiful. Let uphold our culture

Kyere Paul

We learned from each other, oburoni, please keep it up!. You are well cultured.

Ghanaians impressed with a foreigner's attempt at the 'adowa' dance.

The white man in London is one of many foreigners to try the adowa dance.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a video where a white man showed how well he can dance adowa.

In the video, the man wrapped a big black cloth around his chest in the traditional way and hopped onto the dance floor.

He moved to the tune of the drums as several people watched. Several people present took their phones to record his performance.

