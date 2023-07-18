White Man Shows His 'Adowa' Dance Skills In Viral Video, Netizens Applaud Him For Great Moves
- A white man has got Ghanaians on social media talking over his 'Adowa' dance moves in a video which has gone viral
- The white man who was wearing a suit was looking at the dance moves and copying from a black man who seemed to be an expert
- Several people on social media have commented praising the white man for availing himself to learn an Ashanti dance
Ghanaians seem very impressed with a video of a white man trying to dance adowa in London.
In a video, the man was learning from another who was an expert. He tried to copy the moves of the expert and danced to the admiration of those present.
From the video, it looked like they were at a funeral. The expert dancer moved his hands and legs to their tune when the drums started playing. The man wrapped a cloth in the traditional way most men from Southern Ghana do.
The white man, wearing a suit, joined the Ghanaian on the dance floor to learn the adowa dance. His moves made a woman join them on the dance floor.
Several people present at the funeral watched the white man in admiration and took videos of him dancing.
Watch the video below:
Social media users comment on the video
There have been several reactions to the video. Read some comments below:
Don Wallasky said:
Such a fast learner and very determined to learn the dance ...kudos to the obronii and well done to the Ghanaians.
Khing Dave commented:
Charlie the moon walk nu did u see it
Pretty Whizzkhid
This is hilarious Obroni you do all
Olivia Arko Essiam
Very beautiful one there Great African culture God Bless Our Home Land Ghana
James Owusu Kwabena
Teach me teacher. Great African culture of respect to God n great people. Bam.
Joseph Kwabena Kalayi
This is beautiful. Let uphold our culture
Kyere Paul
We learned from each other, oburoni, please keep it up!. You are well cultured.
Ghanaians impressed with a foreigner's attempt at the 'adowa' dance.
The white man in London is one of many foreigners to try the adowa dance.
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a video where a white man showed how well he can dance adowa.
In the video, the man wrapped a big black cloth around his chest in the traditional way and hopped onto the dance floor.
He moved to the tune of the drums as several people watched. Several people present took their phones to record his performance.
