Ghanaian rapper, KoJo Cue has praised Sarkodie for his significant authority over rap music

KoJo Cue shared an experience of a battle between Sarkodie and some Kumasi rappers and how it ended

The rapper's account has triggered scores of rap fans who witnessed the event to share their experiences

Ghanaian rapper, Linford Kennedy Amankwaa popularly known as KoJo Cue has expressed his thoughts about Sarkodie's rap music prowess.

The rapper had a sit-down with DJ Slim on his new podcast series "Loud Lounge" on YouTube.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh has KoJo praising Sarkodie for his stellar performance.

KoJo Cue talks about Sarkodie's seniority in rap music

KoJo Cue in his interview with DJ Slim took the audience down memory lane, recounting a rap battle between Sarkodie and some Kumasi-based rappers including Okyeame Kwame's brothers Kunta and Flowking Stone.

According to the rapper, Sarkodie floored his Kumasi-based opponents, citing the battle's second round which made his triumph clear to all present at the event.

"Obidi lashed the whole Kumasi that day...I don't know if he knows, but that's the day he solidified himself to Kumasi rappers," KoJo Cue added in his interview.

Scores of rap fans reacted to KoJo Cue's account, sharing their thoughts on Sarkodie's legacy as a rapper.

Netizens react to KoJo Cue's interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their two cents on KoJo Cue's experience with Sarkodie.

@yawsoul_ said:

That day Kunta was the one supposed to battle Sark so we were kinda shocked Stone was added to the battle Kunta delivered but the heat Obidi brought was massive

@okt_ranking remarked:

When Sarkodie said, "Me ne other rappers a huge margin," on Flow King's 'Fire Burn dem remix' people didn't get it. He was referring to that rap battle he had with Kumasi rappers way back

@GHkwap2 added:

I remember that day Chedishi was shivering

Sarkodie hails Obaapa Christy as he talks new collab

Earlier, YEN.com.gh hinted at a potential collaboration between Sarkodie and Obaapa Christy, one of Ghana's leading voices in gospel music.

Sarkodie called her a legend as he previewed his verse on the upcoming collaboration with the "Hyebre Sesafo" hitmaker.

