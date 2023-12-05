Sarkodie has shared his anticipation for a new collaboration with Gospel singer Obaapa Christy

He made a post online hailing the Gospel singer, calling her a legend in the Ghanaian music industry

Netizens who can't wait for the song shared their thoughts ahead of the its release

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has hinted at a collaboration with Obaapa Christy, one of Ghana's leading voices in the Gospel music fraternity.

The rapper says the song will have one of his best verses ever, whetting the appetite of scores of fans who can't wait to hear the song.

Sarkodie's song with Obaapa Christy will be added to a remarkable list of gospel songs with him featured, including Herty Bonrgreat's "Bebree" and Kwabena Kwabena's "End Time".

Sarkodie collaborates with Obaapa Christy Photo source: Instagram/ObaapChristy, Instagram/Sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie calls Obaapa Christy a legend

Sarkodie who recently hosted thousands of revellers in Tema for a concert, hailed Obaapa Christy as he announced their new collaboration.

According to Sarkodie, who shared his love for the gospel singer on Twitter, Obaapa Christy is a legend who deserves significant praise for her contribution to the gospel music industry.

It's unclear when the song will be released, but scores of fans have already begun counting down to the D-day.

With an Instagram post, the gospel singer reacted to Sarkodie's gesture saying she feels honoured to collaborate with the rapper.

Netizens react to Sarkodie and Obaapa Christy's upcoming collab

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on the yet-to-be-released song.

@CuponRandy remarked:

Your Gospel songs and verses are even harder

@KOBBY12_ added:

Fire is about to quench on the mountain can't wait to hear that

@theomenz01 requested:

Please intentionally do a whole "only gospel" album like Ye

@SIRRock11 said:

My fav X My fav, what a combo that will be ‼️

Obaapa Christy justifies the decision to charge for performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaapa Christy had weighed in on the raging debate on whether gospel artistes should charge for their shows.

The gospel musician justified her decision to charge performance fees considering that she invests in her performance and brand.

Sarkodie co-signs CK Akonnor's daughter

In another story, Sarkodie who is known for his talent scouting prowess co-signed Schia, a female rapper who is also the daughter of Ghana Blackstars' former gaffer, CK Akonnor.

The artiste claimed she considers Sarkodie a mentor and cried after Sarkodie reposted her freestyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh