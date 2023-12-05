Global site navigation

Sarkodie Calls Obaapa Christy A Legend, Hints At New Collab With Her
by  Peter Ansah
  • Sarkodie has shared his anticipation for a new collaboration with Gospel singer Obaapa Christy
  • He made a post online hailing the Gospel singer, calling her a legend in the Ghanaian music industry
  • Netizens who can't wait for the song shared their thoughts ahead of the its release

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has hinted at a collaboration with Obaapa Christy, one of Ghana's leading voices in the Gospel music fraternity.

The rapper says the song will have one of his best verses ever, whetting the appetite of scores of fans who can't wait to hear the song.

Sarkodie's song with Obaapa Christy will be added to a remarkable list of gospel songs with him featured, including Herty Bonrgreat's "Bebree" and Kwabena Kwabena's "End Time".

Sarkodie calls Obaapa Christy a legend

Sarkodie who recently hosted thousands of revellers in Tema for a concert, hailed Obaapa Christy as he announced their new collaboration.

Jackie Appiah celebrates 40th birthday in Mepe, donates sewing machines to spillage victims

According to Sarkodie, who shared his love for the gospel singer on Twitter, Obaapa Christy is a legend who deserves significant praise for her contribution to the gospel music industry.

It's unclear when the song will be released, but scores of fans have already begun counting down to the D-day.

With an Instagram post, the gospel singer reacted to Sarkodie's gesture saying she feels honoured to collaborate with the rapper.

Netizens react to Sarkodie and Obaapa Christy's upcoming collab

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on the yet-to-be-released song.

@CuponRandy remarked:

Your Gospel songs and verses are even harder

@KOBBY12_ added:

Fire is about to quench on the mountain can't wait to hear that

@theomenz01 requested:

Asakaa Boys: Galatasary's Hakim Ziyech jams to O'Kenneth and XlimKid's Lonely Road, netizens teact

Please intentionally do a whole "only gospel" album like Ye

@SIRRock11 said:

My fav X My fav, what a combo that will be ‼️

Source: YEN.com.gh

