Aba Dope Reveals GH¢5k Nana Ama McBrown Sprayed On Her At Her Restaurant Opening Was Stolen
- Aba Dope is unhappy that money sprayed on her by Nana Ama McBrown at the opening of her restaurant, Food Gist, has disappeared
- She disclosed the amount to be GH¢5k and alleged that bloggers and guests present stole the money from her
- The video got many people laughing hard as they pleaded with her to forget the matter
Onua TV presenter Aba Dope has alleged that bloggers and guests at the opening of her restaurant, Food Gist, stole the money actress Nana Ama McBrown sprayed on her.
Aba Dope laments about the disappearance of the GH¢5k Nana Ama McBrown gifted her
Aba Dope, in a video on her official Instagram page, lamented about how bloggers and guests at her restaurant opening robbed her of the money Nana Ama McBrown sprayed on her.
"Nana Ama McBrown brought the heat to the opening of my restaurant, Food Gist, and sprayed money on me, which has since disappeared," she lamented.
Disclosing the amount, she stated that it was about GH¢5k, adding that she wanted her money back.
Sharing how the money disappeared, she noted that while Nana Ama McBrown sprayed money on her, some ended up under her feet and someone pulled it off and took it away.
Video of Aba Dope accusing bloggers and fans of stealing the GH¢5k Nana Ama McBrown sprayed on her at her restaurant opening.
Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the accusations Aba Dope made in the video
Aba Dope's video got many people laughing hard as they pleaded with her to forgive and forget about the matter.
Below are some of the reactions from her fans:
drafor_eyram said:
Slow motion Eei meyanko gave you guys a bombastic side eye yet you couldn’t see, brethers better bring it back it’s not fair
bradd_kobby said:
Bredas bredas, asey tadi fante no y3 d333www ayiiì @aba__dope ... we love you here .
portiahumali said:
Let them chop same na Nipa enso y3 den
akua_odenaa said:
This girl is funny
luxurywigs_and_extensions said:
bring our money
mubarakgram said:
Fa ma Nyame Kurom Ay3 hye
selthebomb said:
@sikaofficial1 was there. He knows something about it
drafor_eyram said:
Eei me yanko you also need money badly???That was a smart move
Aba Dope in tears as McBrown promises to be the brand ambassador of her restaurant, Food Gist
YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown got Onua TV presenter Aba Dope emotional when she announced herself as the brand ambassador of the latter's restaurant, Food Gist, for free.
The Empress made the announcement at the opening of Food Gist as she applauded Aba Dope for expanding her business. Many people hailed Mrs McBrown Mensah for being a supportive person.
