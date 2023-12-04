Nana Ama McBrown was not pleased when Ghanaian bloggers recorded her while she ate inside the VIP section of Aba Dope's restaurant, Food Gist

She questioned why they were in her VIP area and stated that they were stubborn

Many people admired The Empress, while others shared their thoughts on the video

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown was unhappy when Ghanaian bloggers recorded her while she enjoyed her food at the VIP section of Onua TV presenter Aba Dope's restaurant, Food Gist.

Nana Ama McBrown blasts bloggers for recording her while she ate

In the video, Nana Ama McBrown was enjoying the food she ordered to the VIP section of Aba Dope's restaurant, Food Gist, on the day of its opening on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The Empress shared the foods she ordered with another friend and insisted that she would pay for them despite Aba Dope stating that she did not have to.

While Mrs McBrown Mensah was enjoying her meal, she stated that the bloggers who were recording her while eating were stubborn and asked why they were still there.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown eating inside the VIP section of Aba Dope's restaurant, Food Gist.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Ama McBrown enjoying her meal at Aba Dope's restaurant, Food Gist

Many admired Nana Ama McBrown as they hailed her in the comment section. Others also spoke about her willingness to pay for the meals she enjoyed despite Aba Dope insisting on her not to.

Below are some of the reactions:

mother_of_the_j_siblings said:

This woman is so down to earth unlike some of those by force celebrities

sahllyawuah said:

Don’t worry I will pay wai

priscilla.manu.967 said:

Nana nie mekcn koraaa dɔ.

Aba Dope in tears as McBrown promises to be the brand ambassador of her restaurant, Food Gist

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown got Onua TV presenter Aba Dope emotional when she announced herself as the brand ambassador of the latter's restaurant, Food Gist, for free.

The Empress made the announcement at the opening of Food Gist as she applauded Aba Dope for expanding her business. Many people hailed Mrs McBrown Mensah for being a supportive person.

