Nana Ama McBrown got Aba Dope emotional when she announced herself as the brand ambassador of the latter's restaurant, Food Gist

The Empress made the announcement at the opening of Food Gist as she applauded Aba Dope for expanding her business

Many people hailed Mrs McBrown Mensah for being a supportive person

Onua TV presenter Aba Dope was in tears when Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown surprisingly unveiled herself as the brand ambassador of her restaurant, Food Gist.

Nana Ama McBrown becomes an ambassador of Aba Dope's restaurant

During Nana Ama McBrown's speech at the opening of Aba Dope's restaurant, Food Gist, she applauded the latter for expanding her food business.

"It has not been long since I met Aba Dope. She told me about her food business and pleaded that I support her, and here I am," Mrs McBrown Mensah said.

The Kumawood actress surprised Aba Dope by announcing her intention to be the brand ambassador of Food Gist without taking any money from her.

Aba Dope broke down into tears when The Empress made the promise to her at the event that was held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Osu - Cageccu.

Video of Aba Dope crying as McBrown surprisingly unveiled herself as the brand ambassador of Food Gist.

Ghanaians react as Aba Dope cries after McBrown promised to be the ambassador of her restaurant

The video touched many hearts on social media after they watched it such that they applauded Nana Ama McBrown for supporting another female in the entertainment industry.

ambitious_afia said:

When we say we love Empress nana Mcbrown some pple don’t understand laaa . See how she is supporting Aba . Aaaah God bless you Empress papabi.

abis_collectiom said:

Woman supporting women ❤️❤️❤️ things we love to see

nanaakuaq said:

Things we love to see ❤️❤️❤️ women supporting women

one_major_11 said:

U can't hate nana Ama❤️

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 said:

This is the first and history I see woman supporting woman for free....If not Nana Ama McBrown then who?

apiawah_hagan said:

Nana Ama McBrown is really an icon we should all watch and follow ❤️❤️God bless you Mama

nhyira_xx said:

Aba Dope has done so well for herself!! I just love her .. congratulations Ghana please let’s support her

nhyira_xx said:

The way her brother came to check on her

pipsy_lipsy_20 said:

Awwwn I have now seen mcbrown’s lookalike

Aba Dope opens a stunningly huge restaurant

YEN.com.gh reported that Aba Dope, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, flaunted her newly built restaurant.

The video showed the beautiful interior of the restaurant, which left many Ghanaians impressed.

Fans of Aba Dope took to the comment section to congratulate her on the massive achievement and wished her well.

