Sheena Gakpe turned many heads on social media as she flaunted her natural beauty while getting her hair done

She chose to get part cornrows and part knotless braids at the salon as she flaunted the final look in a video

Many of her Instagram followers talked about how stunning the braids made her look, as they admired her

Curvy Ghanaian actress, Sheena Gakpe flaunted her natural face and hair as she got a new hairstyle at a salon in Accra.

Sheena Gakpe flaunts new braids. Image Credit: @silverhairgh

Source: Instagram

Sheena Gakpe flaunts newly done braids in video

Curvy model and accountant, Sheena Gakpe, got many gushing over her when videos of her flaunting her natural hair and her bare face without makeup in a video.

She got her hair done at a famous Ghanaian salon known as Silver Hair, which neatly did her braids.

Sheena Gakpe's hair was parted into two sections horizontally, with the front part braided into wavy cornrows and the bottom section, knotless braids.

When her braids were done, she stepped out of the salon as she displayed her new stunning look in the video.

Video of Sheena Gakpe getting her hair done at Silver Hiar GH.

Ghanaians gush over Sheena Gakpe's new braids

Many people loved Sheena Gakpe's hairstyle and they complimented her in the comment section. They said she was beautiful and stunning as they admired her thick curves.

queen_akoss said:

Love it

worldcharmz said:

The best!

__jessann said:

Wow! This is beautiful

tahirulawal said:

Beautiful braids

frankbawa5 said:

Classy and selxy ❤️❤️

stepdoku said:

Beautiful hairstyle…

lionhearted_hussle said:

You look absolutely stunning. I’m a big fan

gujjarrana7836 said:

Soooooo beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Video of Sheena Gakpe showing off her newly done braids.

Source: YEN.com.gh