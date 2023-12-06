Young female dancer Afronita put smiles on the faces of a wealthy Ghanaian couple and their guests in a lovely video

The DWP member wore a classy jacket, black skintight leggings and expensive sneakers to perform at the event

Some social media users have praised Afronita for inspiring young girls to take up dance lessons

Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly called Afronita, got a beautiful bride very emotional as she graced her wedding reception.

Afronita slays in a jacket and short afro hairstyle. Photo credit: @afronitaaa

The young fashionista who recently celebrated her twentieth birthday in grand style with many presents from friends and family wore a stylish jacket and black denim jeans to the luxurious wedding reception.

Afronita looked classy in her short natural hairstyle without makeup while showing off her impressive dance moves.

The gorgeous bride looked exquisite in a stunning long-sleeve glittering dress with a detachable bow tie at the back.

Watch the video below;

Afronita looked graceful in a stylish gown on her birthday

The University of Ghana student Afronita looked totally breathtaking in a one-hand shiny gown for her birthday video shoot.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Afronita's outfit at the wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ewurabena_asantewaa_kemzy stated:

Someone should please check on me. I’m watching the video and smiling like a fool Ei Yesu. It’s just beautiful!!!!

dor_reen.lly stated:

U too ur day will come soon ❤️❤️

riiya._aaa stated:

If it was me, I don’t think I’d let you go back home early ooo I admire you ❤️❤️

_poku_aah stated:

National asset wai

its. princilaaa_ stated:

Your smile and your energy ‍

drizzy_flair stated:

Chaiiii❤️if it was me, errh ❤️❤️I would send you home with me I pray on the (6th of December) u wish me a happy birthday. I will be the happiest girl on earth. I love u, sis❤️

amore_dera stated:

this is so beautiful.. congratulations to the couples.. Dani, I am smiling now by watching u dancing

Dashleilanaldji stated:

Your energy

Musliyatu stated:

WORKING CONTINUOUSLY WITHOUT RESTING. MAY GOD CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN YOU, MY LOVE. BE BLESSED

