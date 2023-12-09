Actress Salma Mumin and rapper Medikal got many admiring their grand entry to an ambassadorial signing

The two are the new ambassadors for energy drink Tonino Lamborghini

Many people commented on the biking skills of Medikal and they gushed over their entry

Actress Salma Mumin and rapper Medikal arrived in style to sign an ambassadorial deal with an energy drink company called Tonino Lamborghini on December 8, 2023.

Salma Mumin and Medikal riding a Lamborghini Bike. Image Credit: @ghkwaku and @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin and Medikal ride a bike together

Salma Mumin and Medikal got many people on social media talking about their grand entrance at an ambassadorial signing.

Medikal rode the bike, while Salma Mumin sat behind him as they arrived at the venue.

They were dressed in all black. However, Medikal wore a helmet while Salma Mumin had her frontal lace wig flying across her back in a lovely fashion.

Video of Medikal and Salma Mumin arriving at the event on a motorbike.

Another video of Medikal and Salma Mumin riding a motorbike.

Ghanaians react to the video of Medikal and Salma Mumin's grand entry

Many people shared their views on the video, below are some of them:

korkor_the_commentor said:

is it by force to ride Motor MDK Salma is also enjoying the ride I like these two

nii.sterling said:

From the video, you can see he doesn’t know how to ride a bike well, but he actually tried

gunplay_gh_107 said:

Crown! He no sabi ride bike self ,Ghana celebrates ‍♂️‍♂️

cashizzbloodd said:

To be honest they look like a couple ❤️❤️❤️… perfect match

am_jeeb said:

Chairman nka wear white shirt or black shirt erh ,he always just dey combine colours too much

santanapadmorefiifi said:

Where is sister Akos

samurai_shakes said:

SO THE LAMBO DRINK WHO BE THE MAIN AMBASSADOR??? SERWAA OR THESE NEW DUO?

efyachelsea said:

Why I’m I smiling through out my two favorites❤️❤️❤️

kenzykay9_ said:

We for appreciate wanna celebs regardless ❤️

Medikal opens up about owning 7 houses

YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal opened up about how he elevated above the hatred from some people over the years.

In a tweet Medikal stated that his style of music gets laughed at and criticised, but thankfully, he has been able to amass properties from it.

The driven young man revealed that at 27, he has been able to build seven houses. He shared that the seventh house is in Aburi in the Eastern Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh