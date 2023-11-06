Island, the daughter of Medikal and Fella Makafui, performed with Keche at the baby christening ceremony of AMG Deuces's son

The little girl stood on stage with Keche and sang No Dulling, one of Keche's hit songs, warming hearts on social media

Netizens in the comment section were moved by the adorable moment and expressed their admiration for the little girl

Island, the daughter of popular Ghanaian celebrities Medikal and Fella Makafui, stole the spotlight at the christening of AMG Deuces's son. The little star joined Keche on stage, delivering a heartwarming performance that melted the hearts of those in attendance.

Island displayed remarkable confidence as she stood on stage alongside Keche and performed No Dulling, one of Keche's hit songs, which wowed the audience.

The video of Island and Keche singing garnered thousands of views and comments. Netizens could not help but be moved by the adorable moment when Island, in her cute outfit, sang along with Keche.

Commenting on the video, Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the young girl, praising her for her courage and stage presence at such a tender age.

Island and Keche stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

happywigs_online said:

Kyer3s3 the baby christening de3 she didn’t go there to joke oo❤️

babygrace_official commented:

My Island de33 small time p3 she go pull mic no joke

davidgenius7's reacted:

Island is done wai if you’re not done continue

ehpya_vanessa said:

What this island go carry come err ego over her mom and Dad own eii

maryakoto102 also wrote:

❤️❤️she's such a lovely girl

Medikal's wife joins challenge

In another story, business mogul Fella Makafui got many people on social media laughing hard when she joined Medikal's My Way challenge.

Holding a 1.5 litre Fanta bottle and a loaf of butter bread, she jumped around town while partying to the song Sefa.

Sista Afia and many others have shared their views on her actions in the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh