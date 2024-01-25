Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay, has shared a video praising herself on her TikTok page

In the video, the famous TV host wore a brown dress with subtle makeup and said she looks much younger even as she grows older

Fans who saw the video admired her elegance and class

Popular Ghanaian TV personality, brand ambassador, and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has taken to her TikTok page to share a video of herself looking dapper and elegant.

The popular and controversial media star extolled her beauty and youthful looks and complimented herself for always looking the part.

Delay praises her elegance

In the TikTok video she posted, Deloris Frimpong Manso wore a classy brown buttoned dress and put on gold earrings and elegant makeup. She sat in a car and made a video showing her class.

Speaking Twi, a local Ghanaian dialect, The Delay Show host said that when she gets money, she'll look more elegant than she does now because, at the moment, she only uses the coins and small notes she has to style herself.

The media star who recently announced her upcoming marriage in a funny video recorded a separate video where she wore an elegant two-piece bodycon blue and white dress. Delay also adored herself in the video and asked all her haters to admit what she called the truth, which is that she's more elegant than ever. See the videos below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Delay

Ghanaians took to the comment section of Delay's post to share their views. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

world_bestca said:

Clear make-up and see ❤️

saddikarim added:

l they feel this lady basaa if I get her the world will become a paradise

isaacroya19 said:

tell them you're still beautiful

user23066178584938493 said:

Madame Delay, you're so beautiful. I love you, dear

serwaaakoto said:

Madame delay you're so beautiful. I love you, dear

kwekumoney said:

My favorite queen

