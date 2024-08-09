Efia Odo has replied to Kwesi Arthur after he ranted about her recent comments on her podcast

The socialite accused the rapper of unnecessarily ranting without watching the entire podcast

Efia Odo's response to Kwesi Arthur has drawn reactions from many social media commenters

Ghanaian socialite turned musician Efia Odo has hit back at Kwesi Arthur after the rapper aired his frustration at the constant frenzy over their past relationship.

Efia Odo replies to Kwesi Arthur

In a series of tweets, Kwesi Arthur took shots at Efia Odo and other industry personalities who associate with her.

The rapper appeared to accuse the socialite of using his name to seek publicity on social media. He also threatened to take legal action against his detractors.

Efia Odo then took to her X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Kwesi Arthur's earlier rants about her comments on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast.

She accused the rapper of being irrational and exposing his true character to his fans. Efia Odo added that Kwesi Arthur's rants were unnecessary and invalid as he only watched some of the highlights, not the entire podcast episode.

She said:

"You no watch the thing but ranting cuz of bits and pieces you saw on social media. You gotta be smarter than that. God has saved me cuz if not!!!!!! Peace be unto you."

Below are the social media posts from Efia Odo on X:

Reactions to Efia Odo's social media post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Efia Odo's response to Kwesi Arthur's warning.

@Kaypoisson1 commented:

"Someone who gets that mad just because he heard his name on a platform you were on and you think he will spend his time to watch the show?😂 He is telling u he doesn’t want his name anywhere around you."

@lionel___yussif commented:

"Why did you mention his name, that’s what dey bore am just do your [expletive] without involving his name simple as ABC."

@real_homie482 commented:

"Hard truth hurts tho, u said it all."

@tafokwesiarthur commented:

"The short stitches you did to get “attention” for the show with his name is pointless, he can sue you! Continue playing."

@dawgdeyfool commented:

"It’s simple. Just let him be , I don’t remember Kwesi Arthur mentioning your name in any of his interviews so why do you keep on using his to promote your business and chase clout?"

Efia Odo addresses relationship with Kwesi Arthur

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo opened up about her life and rumoured relationship with Kwesi Arthur.

In a discussion with social media influencers Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland, she denied that they had dated.

The episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast went viral, and many have shared opinions on the content.

