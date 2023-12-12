Too Much of Junka Town Fame, in an interview with Kwaku Manu, opened up about his trip abroad and said Ghana was sweet

The actor said if the economy in Ghana were good, he would not even dream of travelling abroad because the weather conditions there were too harsh

Too Much added that what made abroad worth going was the opportunities available in foreign countries

Famous Junka Town actor Too Much, in an interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show, shared insights about his overseas journey and expressed his sentiments about the economic conditions in Ghana. The actor revealed that Ghana was a great place to live, but economic challenges prompted him to seek opportunities abroad.

Too Much Of Junka Town Fame Photo Source: Too Much Pampii GH

Source: Facebook

Too Much emphasized that if Ghana's economy were thriving, the thought of travelling abroad would never cross his mind. He described the weather conditions abroad as harsh, stating that the only factor making such journeys worthwhile was the number of opportunities available in foreign lands. The actor went on to assert that apart from these opportunities, there was nothing particularly enticing about living overseas.

During the interview, Too Much shared his belief that the key to making Ghanaians stay abroad instead of running to live outside lies in the hands of the government. He stressed that the provision of decent jobs and an improved standard of living would eliminate the need for Ghanaians to seek greener pastures abroad.

Netizens praise Too Much

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

0tismadaline said:

Everyone got a storygreat conversation and thanks for sharing

enittetekelvin2379 reacted:

Too much all the way I tell you he is very humble trust me

richardroxy7168 commented:

One love to Too much ....good job Nation Adviser ❤

Ghanaian man tells his abroad experience

In another story, a Ghanaian TikTok user known as Sika Mp3 Rof, currently residing in the US, has garnered attention for expressing his discontent with life abroad, especially for Ghanaians and Africans.

In a viral video, he highlighted the monotonous and uninspiring nature of foreign life, contrasting it with the vibrancy and happiness he associates with Ghana.

He suggested that, despite the challenges in Ghana, the allure of better financial opportunities abroad is often the primary motivation for leaving one's homeland.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh