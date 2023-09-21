A Ghanaian TikTok user known as Sika Mp3 Rof, currently residing in the US, has garnered attention for expressing his discontent with life abroad, especially for Ghanaians and Africans

In a viral video, he highlighted the monotonous and uninspiring nature of foreign life, contrasting it with the vibrancy and happiness he associates with Ghana

He suggested that, despite the challenges in Ghana, the allure of better financial opportunities abroad is often the primary motivation for leaving one's homeland

A Ghanaian man abroad laments about life Photo credit: sika_mp3_rof

Source: TikTok

Social media users react to the video of a US man abroad lamenting

The video has sparked discussions and reflections among viewers, shedding light on the challenges and sacrifices often made by individuals who choose to live and work abroad, even as they grapple with homesickness and a sense of longing for their home countries' lively culture and familiarise.

Tampiko said:

Especially during winter

Watch the video below:

Discontented TikToker Abroad urges Ghanaians to reevaluate perceptions and working conditions

Meanwhile, an unhappy woman has voiced her dissatisfaction with the challenging work environment overseas and its adverse effects on her.

She has also advised Ghanaians to reconsider their perceptions of people living abroad, emphasizing that appearances can be deceiving.

The TikToker disclosed that despite her illness and the need for medical care, using that as an excuse to stay home would lead to consequences.

Ghanaian in France voices concern over rising living costs, urges patience with government

In another story, a Ghanaian residing in France expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living in France, mainly due to increased food prices.

He conveyed his grievances in a video posted on social media, highlighting that suffering is prevalent, not limited to Ghana.

Initially shared by @jjamarboye_GH on Twitter, the video was used as a reference to encourage Ghanaians to exercise patience with the government.

Source: YEN.com.gh