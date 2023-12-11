Switzerland authorities arrested an African suspect suspected of swallowing illicit substances which was shown in an initial CT scan

Despite consistent denial, clinical surveillance revealed the detected substances were fufu, not any illegal substance

The African man was allowed to go his way after another CT scan showed it was fufu he ate before travelling

An African individual, suspected of swallowing illicit substances to avoid law enforcement, was arrested in Switzerland.

The suspicions led to a Computed Tomography (CT) scan, which initially indicated the presence of illicit pellets in the suspect's stomach.

Despite consistent denial, the individual underwent clinical surveillance, ultimately revealing an unexpected twist – the substances detected were rather fufu, a staple food in some African cuisines.

A collage of a bowl of fufu and a sample of mechanically prepared pellets. Photo credit: @Jilloszn (Twitter) & NT Tran

Source: UGC

The surprising revelation was detailed in a journal published in the US-owned National Library of Medicine. The article reported the case of a young man taken to the Emergency Department for suspected body stuffing.

The initial CT scan readings suggested the presence of multiple images consistent with illegal pellets, primarily in the stomach. The findings appeared more aligned with body packing, a technique employed in illegal substance trafficking, than the initially suspected body stuffing.

Upon admission to a secured inpatient ward for clinical surveillance of pellet evacuation, the suspect reiterated denial, claiming that he had only consumed 'fufu'.

Source: YEN.com.gh