Yaw Dabo has shared his thoughts on the reported accident of Don Little, stating that it was nothing serious

When asked if he felt the diminutive actor deserved the license to drive, he defended Don Little, stating that he was a good driver

According to Dabo, Don Little's stature does not hamper his driving abilities, stating that the actor has been driving for over 3 years

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo, in an interview, shared his perspective on the recently reported accident involving fellow diminutive actor Don Little, downplaying the incident and speaking highly of Don Little's driving skills.

Yaw Dabo and Don Little Photo Source: Samuel Dabo

Source: Facebook

When asked about Don Little's eligibility for a driving license, Yaw Dabo boldly supported his colleague, asserting that the actor was a skilled and responsible driver. Dabo dismissed concerns that Don Little's stature might impact his ability behind the wheel.

Regardless of size, Yaw Dabo insisted that Don Little was a fantastic driver with over three years of driving experience. Dabo revealed Don Little's capability to undertake long drives, including journeys from Accra to various regions.

According to Dabo, Don Little's small stature has not hindered his control of the vehicle. Dabo felt calls for the actor not to drive was discriminatory, emphasizing that driving competence should not be judged based on physical appearance.

Dabo's comments gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NANA KOFI DAWSON said:

ooo Yaw God bless u paaaaa u said it all

Sister _Salo commented:

God bless you so much Dabo

Abdul Rashid Saed reacted:

My brother God bless you more. You have spoken well paaaa

NeneNat wrote:

Don Little is a very good driver. He drives better than most normal drivers. This is an accident.

Don Little denies his arrest

In another story, Don Little has made a video debunking claims that he has been arrested, throwing shots at the individuals peddling the rumours.

The actor made the video in a luxurious suite, stating that he was in a plush location chilling while people were claiming he was behind bars.

On Friday, December 8 2023, news broke that Don Little had knocked down a motorcyclist with his vehicle and had been taken into custody.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh