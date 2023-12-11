Don Little has made a video debunking claims that he has been arrested, throwing shots at the individuals peddling the rumours

The actor made the video in a luxurious suite, stating that he was in a plush location chilling while people were claiming he was behind bars

On Friday, December 8 2023, news broke that Don Little had knocked down a motorcyclist with his vehicle and had been taken into custody

Ghanaian actor Don Little has vehemently refuted recent rumours suggesting his arrest. The actor took to a luxurious suite to set the record straight, dismissing the claims as baseless and unfounded.

Addressing Ghanaians within an opulent backdrop, Don Little declared that he was in a luxurious location enjoying himself while people ran with the idea he was behind bars.

The rumours began circulating on Friday, December 8, 2023, alleging that Don Little had been involved in a motor accident resulting in the injury of a motorcyclist. According to the reports, the actor was taken into custody following the incident.

In his statement, Don Little directly addressed the accusations surrounding the alleged collision. The actor went on to clarify that he was neither involved in any accident nor detained by law enforcement.

Don Little sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Tim Yung Nero said:

you won't keep quiet you are still out here bragging.

Kekeli Awoonor reacted:

Don little he no be humble kraa ein moff like jot

Ignatius Kwablagah commented:

continue with the settings very soon you will get accident

Kwaku Akyεdeε Chelsea wrote:

Wo ho tietia s3 nkate b)we3

Adu-Amoah Ebenezer said:

if you don't take care and you kill someone you will see

Don Little gets bashed for ignoring fan

In another story, Don Little, in a video, was spotted walking in town with fellow actor Shortingo when a fan spotted him and started calling his name.

The actor looked back with a stern look on his face and ignored the fan's passionate call for his attention, sparking reactions on social media.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, pleaded with Don Little not to ignore fans as it was pompous behaviour.

