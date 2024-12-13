A Ghanaian woman who is unhappy about John Dramani Mahama's victory in the just-ended elections

Venting her spleen in a viral video, she asked the President-elect to ensure that the price of kenkey is drastically reduced before leaving office

Netizens who saw the video of the woman ranting, expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

An aggrieved supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the newly elected President, John Dramani Mahama, to address the soaring prices of kenkey, a popular Ghanaian staple food, once he is sworn into office.

In a video, the the disgruntled supporter voiced her concerns during a street interview, expressing her frustration with the rising cost of living and the impact on everyday necessities, including food.

An angry NPP woman is asking the President-elect to ensure the price of kenkey is drastically reduced under his regime. Image source: John Dramani Mahama

Her concern follows John Mahama's victory in the just-ended 2024 elections. The woman was not happy that her party had been voted out of office due to the country's economic situation.

She, therefore, asked the incoming administration to ensure the drastic reduction of prices of goods and services, including kenkey, and improve the lives of people.

Kenkey, made from fermented maize dough, is a traditional meal enjoyed by many Ghanaians across the country.

However, the cost of ingredients and inflation has driven up its price, making it less accessible to low-income families.

The woman's only request from the incoming President is to ensure that he makes kenkey affordable.

"John Mahama should make sure he reduces the price of kenkey to GH¢1 when he takes office," the supporter demanded.

Netizens react to angry NPP woman's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian woman venting her spleen and calling out the incoming president expressed their views in the comments section.

@Msk97426499 wrote:

"Her tears."

@KwesiAmerican wrote:

"Kwasiaaaaa nana ADDO bring am to 2 Cedis ??"

"Hajia ay3 emotional."

@Horlartunjee1 wrote:

"Everyone get Wetin dey worry them."

@nanaawuakye wrote:

"Bleeding is allowed."

@AfiaBrayie wrote:

"Kwasia, you took $ to Ghs17, and you expect kenkey to come to Ghs1. Garbage in, garbage out!"

Ghanaian woman cries after Mahama

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman has expressed grief over former President John Dramani Mahama's re-election into office as Ghana's next president.

She noted that Ghanaians indeed had a short memory and that she feared the incessant power cuts would return under the incoming government.

Netizens who saw the video were excited over the video as the laughed at the weeping video of the lady in the post's section.

