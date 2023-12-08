Kumawood actor Don Little has reportedly found himself in police custody over a motor accident

The actor is alleged to have knocked down a motor rider with his car while driving in the Kasoa area

A video has emerged showing Don Little protesting against his incarceration while in police custody

Kumawood Don Little has reportedly been arrested by the police after his car got involved in an accident around Kasoa.

According to a Ghanaweb report, the diminutive actor was grabbed by the police after allegedly knocking down a motor rider.

The report indicated that Don Little, known in private life as Stephen Atangah, was transporting a friend to the hospital when the unfortunate incident happened.

Don Little has been arrested over an accident

Source: Instagram

Eyewitness narrates how Don Little's accident and arrest

A video shared on YouTube also gives credence to the report with an eyewitness narrating how the accident occurred.

“According to Don Little his friend called him that one of their friends wanted to take his life so he should intervene. On the way to the hospital, he met some motor riders so he blew the horn for them to give him way but they refused.

“In a bid to manoeuvre, he knocked down one of the motor riders with his mirror. Unfortunately, there was an officer [police] at the scene. The officer claimed that Don Little slapped him twice but the actor denied the claims. He was taken to the Kasoa police station,” the individual narrated in the video.

Don Little spotted behind bars

A part of the video also showed Don Little behind bars at the police station and interacting with some of the officers.

He was lamenting why he had been arrested and the person he was involved in an accident had been left to go home.

Some of the police officers were also heard wondering why a person with the stature of Don Little would be allowed to drive in Ghana.

Don Little reveals his escapades with women

Meanwhile, Don Little, in a recent interview with Delay, revealed that he has had a lot of women since becoming an actor.

He mentioned that women disturb him a lot, adding that he mostly meets them on Facebook and Instagram.

His revelation surprised many because of his diminutive stature, and they attributed his ability to attract women to money and fame.

