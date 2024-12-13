Dr. Joyce Emefa Addo-Klah, a Ghanaian medical doctor, heroically stabilised a passenger during a mid-air medical emergency

The doctor, together with her family, was on a KLM flight from Amsterdam to Accra on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Flight KL 589

After helping calm the health situation, the crew treated her to an onboard treat and a discounted future ticket package

A Ghanaian medical doctor, Dr Joyce Emefa Addo-Klah, became a mid-air hero during a medical emergency on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Flight KL 589 from Amsterdam to Accra on December 11, 2024.

Four hours into the journey, a passenger suddenly fell ill, prompting a cabin crew member to call for medical assistance urgently.

Ghanaian doctor Dr Emefa Addo-Klah saves a passenger on board a KLM flight. Photo credit: Attractive Mustapha

Source: Facebook

Dr Joyce Emefa Addo-Klah, who was travelling with her husband, an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist, and their son, promptly responded to the call.

She picked up her medical bag from the overhead compartment, rushed to the distressed passenger’s side and demonstrated exceptional professionalism and preparedness.

After assessing the situation, Dr Addo-Klah stabilised the patient using an injection from the emergency medical kit provided by the cabin crew.

The patient was moved to the business class to maintain privacy and minimise anxiety among other passengers. Meanwhile, Dr Addo-Klah continued to monitor his condition.

Her calmness and efficient response assured panicking passengers. As she handled the situation, she explained each step of the medical intervention to the cabin crew, who assisted her with the necessary equipment.

The passenger remained stable for the remainder of the flight. The plane landed safely in Accra with no further issues.

To show gratitude for her service, the airline gave Dr Addo-Klah a treat onboard and a discount for her next flight with KLM.In recognition of her outstanding service, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines rewarded her with an onboard treat and offered a discounted ticket package for her next flight.

Netizens applaud Ghanaian doctor

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the Dr Emefa Addo-Klah's professionalism. Read them below:

jolly_cakes_by_oparebea said:

"Wow… well done😍."

theladydiana___ wrote:

"👏👏👏👏."

jey_scottie said:

"Well done Dr.Emefa 👏👏👏."

preleyne wrote:

"Well done."

ms.nancyefua said:

"Well done ROSECAN 😍😍😍."

mensah_ewurama wrote:

"Good job🥳👏🤝🫶🏽."

ena_sem said:

"Well done Dr. God bless you richly."

Passenger takes control to land plane safely

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a passenger navigated a private plane they were on to land safely after the pilot experienced a medical emergency mid-air.

The pilot was identified as Duke University professor Joseph Izatt. He later passed away.

The university's dean, in a statement, described Prof Joseph Izatt as an exceptionally thoughtful leader.

