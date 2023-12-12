John Paintsil, in a video, bonded with his only son as he played football with him in the compound of their home

In the compound, Paintsil's fleet of vehicles could be seen, showing the immense financial success he chalked as a player

John Paintsil shared footage of the father and son moment on his TikTok page, and in the comments, Ghanaians admired their bond

Former Ghanaian football star John Paintsil, in a video, showed a heartwarming father-son bonding moment in the compound of their lavish home. The video captured the duo engaged in a game of football, with the footballer showing his loving fatherly side.

John Piantsil and his son Photo Source: johnpaintsiljeonjumanjp4

Source: TikTok

The compound of their home featured an impressive fleet of vehicles, a testament to the financial success he achieved during his illustrious career as a football player. The footage showed that John Paintsil was enjoying his retirement from football to the fullest. The decorated Black Stars legend has played for multiple clubs across Europe; hence, it is no surprise to see him living a lavish lifestyle.

Ghanaians, taking to the comments section, expressed admiration for the beautiful and impressive connection between Paintsil and his young son. Some people wished the young lad would take after his father and have a career in football, too.

John Paintsil and son warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

joedinho07 said:

Your Son is a very good player cos juggling the ball barefoot isn't easy

DARLINGTON JUNIOR said:

SUCH A DARLING FATHER WITH THE UPCOMING SUPER STAR

LION JONAS commented:

In fact may God richly bless you and your generation more again

HIGHEST reacted:

Another legend loading . The will captain Ghana one time

John Paintsil chills with his kids

In a similar story, John Paintsil, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, flaunted his three adorable kids, who seemed to be growing very fast.

Lawrencia, Junior and Jebbey had Ghanaians amazed by how quickly they had grown as they admired their beauty.

In the video, the proud father sat among his three kids as they happily smiled for the cameras.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh