Kumawood actor Salinko's age, real name, wife, movies, latest updates

The Kumasi film industry, also known as Kumawood, has long produced films and television shows that have enriched Ghana's entertainment industry. The industry has grown in terms of productions and venues since the early 2000s. As a result, several actors and actresses have emerged from the niche and are regarded as the best by fans. Among them is Abraham Kofi, also known as Salinko, who has recently gained popularity.

Kumawood actor Abraham Kofi Davies (Salinko). Photo: @salinko_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Salinko is a well-known Kumawood actor and comedian who has appeared in some of Ghana's most well-known films. He has received praise for his work and is well known for his comedic relief roles. The star is also credited with bringing entertainment and fun to the industry. As a result, his work has received praise from critics and audiences alike.

Profile summary

Full name Abraham Kofi Davies Nickname Salinko Gender Male Date of birth 15 September 1979 Age 43 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Kwabre, Ashanti region, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Nancy Owusu Children 2 School Kings International School, Kumasi High school Profession Actor

Salinko's biography

How old is Salinko? The Kumawood star is 43 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. Abraham Kofi Davies, popularly known as Salinko, was born on 15 September 1979 in Kwabre, Ashanti region of Ghana.

Abraham attended the Kings International School in Ghana for his primary school studies and later joined Kumasi High school. He started his acting career early in life and has become one of the most successful Kumawood actors.

Career

Abraham Kofi began his acting career in 2006 and has appeared in a few Kumawood films. Some of his notable movies include Boys Abre: The Preacher and Koffi Tankas Court, among others. His distinct acting style and natural acting talent have earned him fame and fortune in Kumawood.

Aside from acting, the actor has dabbled in politics. According to My Info Gh, Abraham ran for Parliamentary elections in 2016 on the ticket of the PPP party. The star stated that his motivation for entering politics and running for Member of Parliament (MP) was to serve his people.

Is Salinko married?

The Ghanaian star has been married for five years now. So, who is Salinko's wife? Her name is Nancy Owusu. The couple married on 7 September 2017 and have been together ever since.

They also have two children, a son and a daughter. He is extremely proud of his family and frequently posts photos of them on his social media pages.

What happened between Salinko and Mmebusem?

He made headlines in mid-2022 after a video surfaced of him in an altercation with Mmebusem, a fellow Ghanaian actor. According to Gh Gossip, a video titled Salinko slaps Ghana Jesus surfaced online, showing the moment Salinko slapped Ghana Jesus (Mmebusem) live on stage.

According to witnesses on the scene, there were some misunderstandings between the two backstage before they walked on stage. Mmebusem and Salinko have been said to be at odds since 2019.

Is Salinko dead?

The celebrity is alive and well. There were reports that the in 2020. The star claimed he had passed out while drinking. Salinko claimed that he ended up in Hades, where a gatekeeper told him that his time had not come and that he should leave before the gates closed.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Salinko? He is a well-known Kumawood actor who has appeared in some of Ghana's popular films and is well-known for his comedic roles. What is Salinko's real name? The star was born Abraham Kofi Davies. How old is Salinko? The Kumawood star is 43 years old as of 2022. Is Salinko married? Yes, he is. The Ghanaian star has been married for five years now to Nancy Owusu. The couple married on 7 September 2017 and have two children. Is Salinko dead? He is alive. Despite not featuring recently in the local movie scene, the star is still active on his social media, where he regularly interacts with fans. What happened between Salinko and Mmebusem? He made headlines in mid-2022 after a video surfaced of him slapping a fellow actor on stage.

Salinko is a comedian and entertainer from Ghana. He rose to prominence after running for a parliamentary seat in his home region in 2016. Unfortunately, he did not win the position, but he is still well-liked by his fans. Salinko has two children and has been married since 2017.

