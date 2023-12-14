Salinko, in an interview with Emelia Brobbey, discussed marital life and why marriages are failing

According to Salinko, men not being allowed to discipline their wives has contributed to marriages failing and women not being respectful

The actor said in the olden times, men were given room to keep their wives in check whenever they went wrong, but this was not the case in modern times

Popular Ghanaian actor Salinko, in an exclusive interview with Emelia Brobbey, opened up about the challenges facing modern marriages and pointed to a lack of traditional values as a significant factor. The actor spoke extensively on marital discipline, expressing concerns over the diminishing role of men in maintaining order within their households.

Salinko emphasized that one of the key reasons behind the increasing failure of marriages is the reluctance to allow men to discipline their wives. According to the actor, this has led to a decline in mutual respect between spouses, contributing to the breakdown of marriages.

Reflecting on the past, Salinko highlighted the contrast between traditional and contemporary views on marital discipline. He said in the past, men were granted the authority to correct their wives when they went wrong, which brought a sense of accountability and order within households. However, the actor lamented that this practice has become increasingly scarce in modern times.

During the interview, Salinko passionately argued that a return to traditional values could be the key to salvaging failing marriages. He suggested that allowing men the space to play a role in disciplining their wives could restore a balance that has been lost because of the changes in societal norms.

Salinko plans on taking DNA test

In a related story, Salinko, during his interview with Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku Show, also revealed that he is in a paternity battle with his girlfriend.

The actor said that he believes the child he has with his ex is not his as he found out that the lady was dating another guy.

According to him, he is planning to get a DNA test done to know for sure whether the kid is his or not.

Source: YEN.com.gh