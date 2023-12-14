Young actor Strika has opened up on his family issues and how it has affected his life so far

According to him, he ended up as a street boy because his parents died when he was little and he had to fend for himself at a tender age

To put his situation in perspective, Strik revealed that he does not know any of his siblings from his mother's side even though she had 9 other children

Actor Strika, known in private life as Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, has told the sad story of how he became an orphan and struggled in life.

According to Strika, he lost both parents at a tender age and was left with no choice but to fend for himself as a street boy.

Strika's fall from grace

Strika, gained fame for his role in the Hollywood film Beast Of No Nation alongside Idris Elba and Abraham Attah, but fell off the radar.

Unlike Atta, who took the opportunity and is now studying at Tufts University in the US, Strika is reported to have himself entangled in substance abuse.

He was recently spotted on social media looking unkempt. The video triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians who wondered what might have gone wrong.

Dr Likee to Strika's rescue

Following Strika's recent video, Dr Likee added the young actor to his comic skit crew and supported him.

Already, he has been integrated into the Likee team and has had some of their works released online.

Strika doesn't even know his siblings

In a recent interview from his current base in Kumasi, Strika indicated that he even does not the other children his mother had.

He explained that when he was born, his mother took him to Northern Ghana as a little boy and it did not take long before she died.

"Even though my mother gave birth to 10 children, he has yet to connect with any of them and does not know any of them because my mother never introduced me to them before she died," he said.

Strika wants to go back to school

Meanwhile, Strika has plans to go back to school if he gets someone to sponsor him. In the interview, the young actor indicated he would not mind returning to the JHS.

Strika, who is now working for Dr Likee's crew, pleaded for a good samaritan to sponsor him through school.interview

