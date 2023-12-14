A lady told her boyfriend she tested positive for HIV, only to discover that her partner had the same status

The lady denied any infidelity after she delivered her supposed positive HIV status to her boyfriend

The boyfriend, initially distressed at the news, later explained that he was also pranking his girlfriend

A young woman recently played a risky prank on her boyfriend by telling him she had tested positive for HIV, only to receive an unexpected revelation in return.

The woman, identified in a viral video on social media, made a call to her boyfriend and delivered the shocking news of her supposed positive HIV status.

In the video on TikTok, the distressed boyfriend stammered and questioned if she had been involved with someone else.

The lady could not believe what her boyfriend told her after she started the prank.

The girlfriend vehemently denied any infidelity, explaining that she had just discovered her status.

However, her boyfriend dropped a bombshell–he confessed that he was already HIV positive even before they began dating. The young woman was visibly stunned by the revelation and became deeply upset.

As the reality sank in, it was later revealed that the boyfriend had turned the tables on her, pranking her in return.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @kvngultra_. Read them below.

@estheredwin430 said:

The shock follow shock big bamzy for back , he changed direction

@D gud bad-Gurl ❤️ wrote:

D pranker has been pranked by d prankee

@Abdul Azeez said:

Before you give it to me I give it to you

@Princess J ❤️‍ wrote:

This went too far

@cynthia said:

y'all she went straight to the hospital

@joshdiction3 wrote:

Home and Away and Goal Goal

@Sheloves❤️Lucky said:

the guy is also pranking her lol

