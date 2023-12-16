Abena Achiaa Julie Juu: Cantata Actress Says No Man Has Touched 13 Years After Becoming A Widow
- Veteran actress Abena Achiaa Julie Juu says she is still looking for a man 13 years after her husband passed
- According to her, no man has been able to match her late partner, Nana Bosomprah, hence her inability to have a relationship
- She added that she has remained chaste since Nana's passing while insisting that she will marry at the right time
Abena Achiaa Julie Juu, the legendary Ghanaian actress and former Cantata star, has opened up on her love life.
In an emotional revelation on the popular television program Atuu, Julie Juu said she has remained unmarried since the passing of her husband, Nana Bosomprah, 13 years ago
Speaking with Abeiku Santana, she shared candidly about her journey over the past decade, expressing that she is still in search of a life partner to replace her later husband.
According to her, finding the right man, who can evoke the same feelings Nana Bosompra once did, has proven elusive despite the passage of time. She added that no man has touched her since Bosompra passed in 2010.
Julie Juu shed some light on the intricacies of her relationship with Nana Bosompra, the late producer of Cantata and other notable shows like Akan Drama.
Often hailed as the original slay queen and a recognizable figure from her Cantata days, she made these revelations while highlighting her continued passion for acting.
Ghanaians react to Julie Juu's interview
nanabenyinclothing said:
Slay queens fuo nyniaaa headmistress
trish_asantewaa said:
So Nana Bosomprah was her husband? Wow I never knew
ewurabenaessel said:
Ghana's first slay queen
