Veteran actress Abena Achiaa Julie Juu says she is still looking for a man 13 years after her husband passed

According to her, no man has been able to match her late partner, Nana Bosomprah, hence her inability to have a relationship

She added that she has remained chaste since Nana's passing while insisting that she will marry at the right time

Abena Achiaa Julie Juu, the legendary Ghanaian actress and former Cantata star, has opened up on her love life.

In an emotional revelation on the popular television program Atuu, Julie Juu said she has remained unmarried since the passing of her husband, Nana Bosomprah, 13 years ago

Speaking with Abeiku Santana, she shared candidly about her journey over the past decade, expressing that she is still in search of a life partner to replace her later husband.

According to her, finding the right man, who can evoke the same feelings Nana Bosompra once did, has proven elusive despite the passage of time. She added that no man has touched her since Bosompra passed in 2010.

Julie Juu shed some light on the intricacies of her relationship with Nana Bosompra, the late producer of Cantata and other notable shows like Akan Drama.

Often hailed as the original slay queen and a recognizable figure from her Cantata days, she made these revelations while highlighting her continued passion for acting.

Ghanaians react to Julie Juu's interview

The video of

nanabenyinclothing said:

Slay queens fuo nyniaaa headmistress

trish_asantewaa said:

So Nana Bosomprah was her husband? Wow I never knew

ewurabenaessel said:

Ghana's first slay queen

Actress Julie Juu pops up in new video, look fresh & younger

Meanwhile, Abena Achiaa Julie Juu was recently spotted in a video which trended on social media.

The video showed Julie Juu looking good as she attended the Ghana Party In The Park in London.

Julie Juu's video stirred reactions online with many surprised by how good the actress still looked.

