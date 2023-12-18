Mohammed Kudus granted a post-match interview after West Ham's game versus Wolves, and many Ghanaians were impressed with him

They were particularly moved by how he answered questions in a straightforward manner and how he articulated his English

Kudus was in the trends on Sunday when he bagged a brace for his club in the Premier League fixture

Mohammed Kudus, in a post-match interview following West Ham's clash with Wolves, captured the hearts of many Ghanaians with his stellar performance on the field and his articulate responses during the interview.

On Sunday, Kudus found himself in the spotlight after delivering a remarkable performance for West Ham, securing a well-deserved victory with a brilliant brace in the Premier League fixture. Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, celebrated his achievements, with social media users praising the talented midfielder.

What truly set Kudus apart, however, was his post-match interview, where he demonstrated honesty and clarity in his responses. Fans were particularly moved by his straightforward manner of answering questions and his ability to articulate his thoughts effectively in English.

Mohammed Kudus' English sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jahfaofficial said:

"You know" nkoaa, speaks good btw

digital_prince_ reacted:

Haha he’s sounding like Asamoah GYAN for me .. love it

YXkerry said:

This era our ballers are doing well with the brofo. Boy you good!

BwoyGud reacted:

Speaks so well. No controversy biaa.

Stead_fast7 said:

You know , you know Eii

blaqk_canadian commented:

Your man tallk "yeah" like 7 billion

Mohammed Kudus Terminator dance

In a related story, Mohammed Kudus secured three points for West Ham United in their Premier League fixture against Wolves on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored two goals, and after his last goal, he celebrated by doing King Promise's Terminator dance.

Many Ghanaians are proud of Kudus and the impact he is making on the global stage by performing every week for his club.

