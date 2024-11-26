Actor and MP aspirant John Dumelo has paid the full school fees of visually impaired constituent Gabriel Selasie Doe

Doe, who is studying law, was owing GH¢10,400 and faced deferment of his course over his inability to pay

The gesture has drawn admiration for the actor-turned-politician from social media users

Actor and politician John Dumelo has come to the rescue of Gabriel Selasie Doe, a visually impaired law student at the Ghana School of Law.

Dumelo fully paid the outstanding fees for Doe, who was facing deferment due to his inability to pay his school fees.

Doe faced potential academic interruption due to an outstanding fee of GH¢10,400. After reaching out through a mutual friend, the actor intervened, paying the full amount and providing additional support to help the student retrieve his previously sold laptop.

The NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate announced the gesture with a post on Instagram. Sharing photos of his encounter with Doe, he said:

"Visually impaired law student Gabriel Selasie Doe reached out to me through a friend to help him pay the remainder of his GHS 10,400 fees after he had to sell his laptop earlier. By God’s grace, I have fully paid his fees and money to get his laptop back. #idey4u."

Netizens react to Dumelo's gesture

The gesture from Dumelo, who is leading Lydia Alhassan in online polls, has been widely praised as a meaningful support for education but others thought it was only a political gimmick.

gyzlenn said:

"Ayawaso, please ensure JD wins this season…he deserves it 😍👏🙌."

calistaokoronkwo said:

"Medaase ,senior ! 🙌🙌🙌"

samnuako said:

"Just after losing the upcoming elections, you won’t do this again. I bet you…"

akua_switness said:

"Let's give him chance 😭he is trying 🥺."

cherish.babe.7967 said:

"I decree and declare by the special grace of God, JD is victorious already 🙏🙏🙌💯💯🤝."

derry_onpoint said:

"God will bless you … you’ve been in opposition for years, but you still used the little on you to help others .. God grant you victory."

Dumelo visits Legon campus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh that John Dumelo visited some students at the University of Ghana to bond with them and share his policies.

The actor-turned-politician ate with the students, played video games and spent time with them, exciting them as they were overwhelmed by his presence.

