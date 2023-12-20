Delay, in an interview on Pure FM, spoke about her rise to the top and the challenges she faced in the early stages of her career

The media personality said no one handed fame to her, and she fought for it herself, so no one can boast of making her popular

She went on to say that when she gives birth to a girl, she would like to hand over her show, the Delay Show, to her

Renowned media personality Delay shared insights into her journey to success and the hurdles she overcame during the initial phases of her career.

Delay emphasized that fame did not come easy; rather, she had to contend fiercely for it. She asserted that no one handed her the keys to stardom, and every ounce of recognition she earned was the result of her efforts and resilience.

During the interview, Delay addressed the misconceptions surrounding her rise to popularity. She made it clear that she did not owe her success to anyone pulling strings behind the scenes.

Delay went on to share an interesting aspiration for the future. She revealed that when the time comes and she welcomes a daughter into the world, she envisions passing the torch of her show, The Delay Show, to her child.

Delay impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Patander83 said:

With God all things are possible sis

user168207401750 commented:

So true...in this country when ure not a rich man's kid or charming...u struggle to get what u deserve

Sonia Lorlornyo@14 reacted:

God bless you nd may God bless all our efforts

Dizah❤️ wrote:

I love this woman rough, the English alone give me vibes

Delay on not being seen as pretty

In a related story, Delay, in an interview on Pure FM, shared the challenges she faced early on in her career and how she had to fight her way to the top.

The media personality said she was deemed not to have the required beauty standards to be on TV, with some folks calling her unattractive.

According to Delay, back in the day, she had a lot of financial constraints and could not even afford body lotion.

