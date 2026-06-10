Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law delivered a heartfelt tribute highlighting his devotion to his wife, Anwuli

At his memorial service, her sister-in-law recognised Ekubo's intentional love and care for family and friends

Friends and fans continue to honour Ekubo's legacy of kindness and faith after his passing

An emotional tribute delivered by Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law at his service of songs has shed light on the late actor's marriage, with the family member describing him as a devoted husband whose love for his wife, Anwuli, left a lasting impression on those around him.

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law pays a glowing tribute at his memorial and speaks about his wife and marriage. Photo source: @alexxekubo, @datswasup

Source: Instagram

Speaking during the all-white memorial service held in Lagos on Wednesday, June 10, the family member recalled how her family became convinced that Ekubo was the right man for their sister from the moment he formally sought her hand in marriage.

According to her, the late Nollywood star was an intentional and committed partner whose actions consistently reflected his love and care for his wife and family.

"When Ikenna came forth, we knew he was the one," she said, referring to the actor by his first name.

"If you want to experience love, you need to see Ikenna and Anwuli."

She explained that the family's confidence in Alexx Ekubo grew as they observed the way he treated both his relatives and those around him, adding that their mother felt comfortable entrusting her daughter to him because of his character.

The tribute painted a picture of a man whose definition of family extended beyond blood relations to include friends, colleagues and members of his wider community.

Reflecting on his life, the sister-in-law said Ekubo fulfilled his purpose despite his relatively short time on earth, describing him as a passionate follower of Jesus who lived with intention and left a meaningful legacy behind.

"He came and fulfilled his mission," she said. "Yes, it was short, but he returned empty."

Watch the Instagram video below:

The heartfelt remarks drew emotions from mourners gathered to celebrate the life of the actor, whose family members said died after battling cancer.

Friends, relatives, colleagues and fans have continued to pay tribute to Ekubo, remembering him not only for his contributions to Nollywood but also for the love, faith and kindness that those closest to him say defined his life.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's family confirms he died from kidney cancer on May 11, 2026. Photo source: @alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

What fans said about Alexx Ekubo tribute

nikes_kitchen24 said:

"This is how I want to be spoken of…That I died empty, what a blessing."

djha_y said:

Omo...if the tears in this event could be collected in a bucket, it would overflow. God, please comfort us all."

nnajinwonu said:

"I am proud of the life he lived on this earth. Indeed, he is an angel in human form."

akua28903 said:

"May God comfort the wife…this is so sad and painful 😢"

kikelomo_legal_services said:

"I loved the way he showed the world how much he loves God. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace."

Video: Uche Jombo visits Alexx Ekubo's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Uche Jombo had visited the late Alexx Ekubo's wife, reflecting on their emotional meeting in a heartfelt tribute.

In a post on social media, the actress noted the gathering had to blend grief with laughter as they talked about the actor.

The actress' visit and later tribute should put to bed lingering questions about Ekubo's marital status after his passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh