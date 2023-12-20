Delay, in an interview on Pure FM, shared the challenges she faced early on in her career and how she had to fight her way to the top

The media personality said she was deemed not to have the required beauty standards to be on TV, with some folks calling her not beautiful enough

According to Delay, back in the day, she had a lot of financial constraints and could not even afford body lotion

Renowned media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, opened up in an interview on Pure FM about the hurdles she faced at the beginning of her career and how she had to fight her way to the top.

Delay, host of The Delay Show, recounted the challenges she encountered early on, sharing how not meeting certain beauty standards once threatened to hamper her aspirations. She said she faced harsh criticisms from those who deemed her not beautiful enough to be on television.

Reflecting on her early struggles, Delay revealed the financial constraints that cast shadows on her dreams. According to her, even affording basic necessities like body lotion during that period proved to be a big challenge.

Delay mentioned that she was proud of herself and how far she had come. She noted that she was famous because of the hard work and sacrifices that she made.

Ras Nene shares his challenges

In another story, Ras Nene, in a conversation with YEN.com.gh, shared some challenges he has faced in the industry as an entertainer.

The comedian shared that he has faced a lot of challenges, one being the stress that comes with his job and having to be in different places in a short period of time.

When asked what drives him to keep doing what he does, he shared that Ghanaians' support and admiration were what kept him going.

