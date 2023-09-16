Nana Ama McBrown and her children, Baby Maxin and Adepa, danced joyfully in an adorable video on TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown and her children Baby Maxin and Adepa danced to Rihanna's 2005 banger, If It’s Lovin’ That You Want, in a heartwarming video on TikTok.

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin and adopted daughter Adepa, were seen dancing to Rihanna's song in a video.

They danced to Rihanna's 2005 banger If It’s Lovin’ That You Want, which is currently trending on TikTok.

The challenge also saw fellow Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and her brother Majeed Buari participating.

Nana Ama McBrown's TikTok followers comment on the video

Many people were in awe of the growth of Nana Ama McBrown's adopted child, Adepa.

They talked about how happy she looked as she danced with Baby Maxin and The Empress herself.

Lin_favour said:

Adepa is also growing beautifully. God bless your kind heart Nana.

user431987458673 said:

Who else watched this video over n over again? I can’t still stop watching

bea agyeman said:

awwww may this happiness never fade enjoy

Mimi191929 said:

The small girl is looking good o! Wow!!

Ohemaa Afia Afrakoma said:

wooow sister Adepa n lady Maxin are looking lovely n happy. God bless your kind heart Nana

Nanaadwoa573 said:

Adepa and baby Maxin are happy souls like their sweet Mum Empress one More blessings

prettyone86 said:

Lovely kids, awww look at the small girl

Sikaba Cudjoe Bills said:

See Adepa oo She is growing beautifully

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin dance in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin melted many hearts when a video of them dancing emerged online.

Clad in yellow, they were spotted on the photoshoot setup of The Empress' 46th birthday photoshoot.

