Ghanaian musician Mzbel continues to inspire her fans with her wearable postpartum outfits as she rocks a white dress

The celebrity looked splendid in African braids hairstyle and makeup for her photoshoot with her fashionable daughter

Some social media users have commented on the viral breastfeeding photo Mzbel posted on Instagram

Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly called Mzbel, and her beautiful daughter Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa are twinning in matching white lace outfits in their latest photoshoot.

Mzbel looked fabulous in a white brocade dress with puff sleeves and a low-cut neckline while breastfeeding her daughter in viral photos.

Female musician Mzbel slays in stunning dresses designed by Ghanaian fashion designers. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

The beauty ambassador wore a long-coloured African braid hairstyle, smooth makeup, and well-defined eyebrows.

Celebrity baby Ohemaa wore a classy lace dress and matching headband to style her look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out the photos below;

Mzbel looks terrific in a stylish maxi dress

Ghanaian businesswoman, Mzbel dressed down decently in a three-quarter sleeve brocade dress with a beaded neckline.

Mzbel wore gold drop earrings and matching bracelets while flaunting her fashionable ring.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Mzbel's elegant outfit while promoting exclusive breastfeeding

YEN.com.gh has commented on Mzbel's fabulous white dress to breastfeed her daughter

Darlene Card stated:

The Best Thing You Can Give Your Baby! Mommy Daughter Bonding Time!❤️❤️

Linda Mensah stated:

In my field of work, these pix can be used to promote exclusive breastfeeding—a proud mother.

Elizabeth Mensah stated:

You’re so amazing I’m very proud of you

Adeabah Armah King stated:

Mzbel, Motherhood fits you. I claim this for my dear wife. May the good lord give us triplets, Amen.

Lawrencia Appiah Sekyiraa stated:

I'm So Proud Of You, Sis. God Bless And Keep You Home Safe Always ❤️

Serwaa Nana Afia Becklyn stated:

Amen I tap into your blessings, MzbeL. You’re a fantastic mom, and I love that .

Ghanaian Singer Mzbel Proves She Is A Style Goddess As She Rocks Stylish Kente Jacket

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mzbel's sophisticated outfit at Afrochella 2022.

Mzbel looked classy in a shimmering ensemble accessorized with a custom-made belted kente jacket.

The talented female musician won over the audience with her electrifying performance at the top event.

Mzbel Rocks White Pants Suit 3 Weeks After Delivery As She Joins MzGee On United Showbiz

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mzbel's custom-made white ensemble and high heels on United Showbiz.

MzGee hosted the celebrity mother on the Saturday night entertainment show to discuss trending topics.

Some social media users have commented on her elegant appearance on the show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh