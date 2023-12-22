A Ghanaian man, in an interview with Zionfelix, opened up about his struggles with betting addiction and how it is messing up his life

The young man mentioned that he has lost so much money from betting, adding that he lost $4,000 that was given to him to fly overseas

He advised the youth against betting and added that he is trying to quit, but it has been difficult for him

A young Ghanaian man, in an interview with popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, bravely opened up about the devastating impact of his ongoing battle with betting addiction.

He opened up about the toll this addiction has taken on his life, sharing the financial challenges he has endured because of betting.

The anonymous man, who wore a mask and a hat during the interview, disclosed that his struggles with betting have reached a point where it is wreaking havoc on his life.

Speaking with a heavy heart, he revealed that he has lost a substantial amount of money due to his addiction. He mentioned that he lost $4,000, a sum that was initially intended for his overseas travel.

Expressing remorse and regret, the young man issued a plea to the youth, advising them against betting. Zionfelix shared the interview on his Instagram page, and in the comments, Ghanaians gave their opinions on the matter.

Ghanaian man sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

size_don said:

You guys like easy money too much. Nobody wanna work

lidren_killy wrote:

Akoa wie y3 Jon the way the system dey beat bois u go use ya traveling money go stake bet agh

wedwithmcb reacted:

Bet make he turn Anas

mrsarpong1 said:

Thomas Agyeman you can’t hide your face we know it you

Man wins huge amount

In another story, an extremely lucky Nigerian man who staked just GH¢26 in a sports bet has won the sum of GH¢59,000 for himself.

A video seen on Instagram showed when he opened the betting app to check the game and discovered he had won.

His excitement in the video knew no bounds as he saw the congratulatory message sent to him in the app.

