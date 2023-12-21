A Ghanaian man in a video caused a stir as he stormed the Kantamanto market in Accra shirtless

The young man who had a well built body flaunted his muscular look as he walked around the market

Men and women in the market square could not take their eyes of the man with some even taking pictures and videos of him

A young Ghanaian man created quite a spectacle at the Kantamanto market in Accra, as he confidently paraded through the marketplace shirtless, showing off his well-built physique.

Shirtless Muscular Ghanaian Man Photo Source: codemicky

Source: Instagram

The viral video captured the attention of onlookers, who were captivated by the man's muscular appearance. With every step he took, the young man flaunted his body, drawing the gaze of both men and women present in the market square.

The unexpected display caused a stir among the marketgoers, leading to a lot of whispers and exchanged glances. Some were so intrigued that they documented the unusual sight, snapping pictures and recording videos of the shirtless man as he walked through the streets of Kantamanto.

Market regulars and vendors alike found themselves distracted from their daily routines as they observed the strong-looking man. The video has gone viral on social media with Ghanaians dropping funny reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Macho man sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

smurks600 reacted:

He just wan make someone employ am body guard

sabii_boii8 said:

The women carrying the plantains are stronger than him

elorm_trybes commented:

this guy was my senior In Mpraeso senior secondary school!

apenteng_music reacted:

Ad3n he be military man anaa

raphaeladjetey02 also said:

Ghana is sweet oo walahi. Wish am a Ghanaian

Man causes stir on the streets

In another story, A black man has melted hearts on social media with his spirit-lifting display on a busy road abroad.

The well-dressed happy fellow burst into sweet moves as he did ballet-like dancing on a pedestrian walkway.

His display caught the attention of Oyinbo passers-by who turned back to catch a glimpse of the dancer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh