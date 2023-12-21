A young man has opened up about how he got addicted to betting and how it has ruined his life

He noted that he had tried his best to stop but could not resist the urge and shared instances of how he misused funds sent to him from abroad by his mother

The video sparked debate on social media as many advised him in the comments

A young man has claimed that betting destroyed his life as he opened up to famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix about how he lost after staking very high.

Zionfelix interviews a Sports betting addict. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Man claims betting destroyed his life

In an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the young man hid his identity under a bucket hat and a face mask.

Sharing how Sports betting destroyed his life, he said that he was addicted such that anytime his mother sent him money from abroad to Ghana, he would immediately stake it.

Sighting an example, he said if his mother sent him GH¢2,000, he would stake GH¢1,500, adding that he does not factor in bills and other basic amenities.

"As I am speaking, I am unemployed. I do not have a university degree, just a high school certificate," he said.

He stated that he deals in petty trade whereby he shops for people and earns a profit. However, whenever his clients made payments, he used the funds to stake a bet.

He also revealed how he squandered $4,000 which is GH¢47,995.76 per the current exchange rate, which was his Visa fee meant for him to travel abroad.

Video of a man opening up about the dangers of betting addiction.

Ghanaians react to the video of a man opening up about betting

Many people advised him to try and refrain from the addiction to Sports betting, while others urged him to press on and that he would win one day.

Below are some of the views from netizens:

reignsmylord said:

Don't stop . You'll soon win

michael_akwasi_agyare_balcazar said:

The rules for betting is game till u win

boy_mjay said:

If he gets money today today he still will bet this guy no change da

the_voice_145 said:

Brother you no see better odds

mrr__charl.ess said:

Ebe sad wey sanna be funny like who sent u

bamfi_nana said:

Don’t give up if you’re seeing this comment! Your big win is about to happen! Never give up.

40pa2023 said:

God should save our generation from this evil addiction

lidren_killy said:

Akoa wie y3 Jon the way the system dey beat boys u go use ya traveling money go stake bet agh

Man overjoyed as he wins GH¢69k at once from sports betting

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigeria man was very happy because he has pocketed N4.7 million (GH¢69,005.39) after he won a sports betting game.

The man took to Instagram to post a video in which he celebrated the big win, showing the game app and the amount.

His followers took to the comment section of the video to congratulate him on the big win and wish for the same.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh