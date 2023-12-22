Reggie Rockstone, the hiplife icon, recently shared a video of himself with his wife, Zilla Limann, break dancing

The couple looked to be having fun and enjoying the moment that they could give DWP Academy a run for their money

The video was shared to promote an event that will be happening inside their club, Rockstone’s Office, later this evening

Reggie Rockstone, affectionately called the Godfather of Hiplife, in a recent video shared on his Instagram, is seen break dancing with his wife Zilla Limann.

The duo looked to be enjoying the moment as they danced together.

With the beautiful choreographed steps, Rockzilla, as they love to be called, may give the very popular dance academy DWP a run for its money

The video was posted to promote an event that will be happening at their club, Rockstone’s Office, later this evening.

Reggie Rockstone and his wife posted a dance video to promote an event happening at Rockstone's Office Photo Credit: @reggierockstone

Reaction by many netizens

The video has sparked a lot of admiration and reaction from many netizens. Here are a few of their reactions:

@worla.t reacted:

Zilla's moves be smooth , I love it

@officialebo reacted:

Grandpapa and Grandmama with di expensive moves deh ik there was million trials before this lucky take

@paapa1ranger reacted:

Zilla won hands down grandpapa

@obaablackgold reacted:

This so Beautiful ❤️

@the_1nferno reacted:

There is no way you are 59 years old. No chance. You must be 35 at most. I swear

@sankaratahara9 reacted:

Awww! Love you two! ♥️✊

Reggie Rockstone shares snacks with street kids on his 59th birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that hiplife icon Reggie Rockstone shared snacks with street kids on his 59th birthday.

The excited kids wished Reggie a happy birthday, which surprised him as he wondered how they knew it was his special day. However, he soon realised that his love for the community had spread the word.

The heartwarming moment was shared on his social media.

Reggie Rockstone introduces beautiful family to the world

YEN.com.gh, earlier, published how Reggie Rockstone introduced his big, beautiful family to the world in a video, and Ghanaians could not help but gush over them.

The big family consisted of Rockstone's cousin and her kids, who spoke in a posh American accent. Netizens who saw the video reacted with some heartwarming comments as they fawned over the adorable family.

