Black Sherif, in a video from his Zaama Disco Concert, recognised an old friend while he was performing

The musician gave a shout-out to the young man and shook hands with him while on stage

The video impressed many Ghanaians, who were pleased with how accommodating Black Sherif was

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, during his Zaama Disco Concert, took a pause from his performance after he recognised an old friend in the crowd.

During the performance, Black Sherif halted it for a brief moment to give a special shout-out to his friend.

The musician, while standing on stage, extended a handshake to his pal, who was amidst loads of people. Blacko went on to tell the audience that he and the individual go way back as he smiled brightly before resuming his performance.

The video capturing this moment quickly circulated on social media, drawing admiration from fans across Ghana. Many praised Black Sherif for his approachability and how down-to-heart he was. Some folks were surprised that he easily recognised the old acquaintance.

Black Sherif warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Yaw_Curlz commented:

The fact he recognized his friend ❤️❤️

Mingles_Aroma said:

Heyaa wagon me killer baako ni hahahah blacko is a whole mood

Rogerio commented:

free spirited black you're not done yet bro...

Sweet Akua reacted:

Everything he does is nice to me wether good or bad ❤️

DaDies lil said:

This guy is real ❤️

Mr. Thywill. reacted:

Blacko will always give you a shoutout anywhere anytime if only he knows you❤️

Yaw_Curlz wrote:

Black Sherif gives school mate gift

In a similar story, Black Sherif held his annual Zaama Disco Concert on December 21, 2023, and during the show, he gave his fans gifts.

While giving out the gifts, he spotted a lady who was his dining hall prefect back in senior high school.

The musician was elated to see an old schoolmate and gave her one of the gift packages.

