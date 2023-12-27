Celebrated actress Fella Makafui met one of her staunch fans at Akwaaba Village where Afua Asantewaa was holding her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual

The fan was moved to tears such that Fella Makafui hugged her and danced with her to put a smile on her face

Many people spoke about how the video melted their hearts, while others said they would do the same when they meet their favourite celebrity

Seasoned actress and business mogul Fella Makafui met a die-hard fan at Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual.

Fella Makafui meets staunch fan

A die-hard fan could not control her tears when she saw Fella Makafui at Akwaaba Village where Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record attempt was being held.

They met on the second day of the sing-a-thon which was Monday, December 25, 2023.

When Fella Makafui arrived at the venue, she greeted fans, waved her hands in the air to Afua Asantewaa and shared words of encouragement with her.

While singing and dancing to the songs Afua Asantewaa performed, a security man approached her to inform her that a die-hard fan of hers was in tears after finding out she was around.

She hugged the emotional lady and advised her not to cry while she wiped the tears falling off her face. Mrs Frimpong grabbed the fan's arm and danced with her while walking towards the front part of the stage.

Video of Fella Makafui meeting a die-hard fan.

Another video of the young lady crying heavily after seeing Fella Makafui.

Ghanaians react to the video of a fan crying after meeting Fella Makafui

The video of the young female fan crying heavily after meeting Fella Makafui melted many hearts online. Others also talked about doing the same when they finally meet their favourite celebrity.

phillymaame said:

The fact that Fella kept hugging her

ellah_baby_ said:

I can't stop laughing this is literally my junior in high school well I'm happy she met her favourite celeb

asoredanbossking said:

I see pure love in her eyes

abele_delight said:

Very beautiful to see. She genuinely was DELIGHTED

empress_riri_ said:

Fella is such a humble person.No pride

she_z_abynaa said:

How I will cry when I finally meet Wizkid

Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene and many celebs support Afua Asantewaa on day 2

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that support for Afua Asantewaa has grown bigger as many Ghanaian celebrities thronged the venue to inspire and motivate her as she attempted to break the GWR for the longest sing-a-thon.

On the second day, Shatta Wale, Lydia Forson, Kuami Eugene and many others were there to support her. Videos have emerged as YEN.com.gh compiled a list.

