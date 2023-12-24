Dancehall/Reggae artiste Stonebwoy had an emotional meltdown during an interview on Star Chat with Bola Ray

He was triggered as he recalled how a movie he watched prompted memories of his late mother

The teary moment, posted in a video on the Instagram page of GHOne TV, elicited emotional responses from netizens

The moment Ghanaian Dancehall/Reggae artiste Stonebwoy held back tears during an interview with media star Bola Ray on Star Chat has received emotional reactions.

In a clip shared on the Instagram account of GHOne TV, the musician first tried to hide the tears before succumbing to his emotions.

The Activate hit singer was triggered when the host, Bola Ray, asked if he's ever broken down in tears. Stonebwoy admitted that he's had several emotional meltdowns as he recalled watching a movie that broke him down.

The meltdown during the interview was compounded when the scenes in the movie brought back memories of his late mother.

"I watched a movie two days ago, and it struck me. The guy went to hustle on a ship, and after struggling to earn something, he returned home to see his mother sleeping. It teared me up.

''The title of the movie is Blood Vessel. It had just come out,'' he recalled with teary eyes.

Stonebwoy explained that he wanted to make his mother proud with his achievements before her demise, but that dream couldn't become a reality.

Watch the interview below:

How peeps reacted to Stonebwoy's emotional meltdown

Akuahutchison21 commented:

Allow him to express his emotions ❤️.

Akosua.papabi.5268750 said:

hmmmm, story of my life.

Christopherkuffour posted:

I feel your pain, Stonebwoy.

Elizabethtaylor855 said:

Dat is how life is for some of us .

Joanakosua commented:

May god continue to bless you, @stonebwoy ❤️.

