Musician King Promise got many people talking about his giant Balenciaga Alaska Low Boots he wore to perform at his headline concert, Promiseland

Per the website of Level Shoes, the boots cost a whopping $1,450 which is GH¢17,443.50 per the current exchange rate on Google

Many people commented on the boots, while others were unhappy about his apology to his fans for the show starting late

Celebrated Ghanaian singer King Promise caused a stir on social media when he rocked a pair of giant boots to perform at his headline concert, Promiseland.

King Promise's Balenciaga boots. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

King Promise's giant boots at Promiseland

The long-awaited concert was held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on December 26, 2023, and it saw many fans of King Promise throng the venue to rave.

One thing about King Promise's outfit that caught the attention of many Ghanaians was the black giant Balenciaga boots he wore for his intro performance at Promiseland.

Per the website of Level Shoes, the boots the Terminator hitmaker wore were called Alaska Low Boots, and they cost a whopping $1,450 which is GH¢17,443.50 per the current exchange rate on Google.

After performing his intro song, King Promise apologised to his fans for the delay in the start of the show.

Video of King Promise apologising to fans for the delay while flaunting his giant Balenciaga boots.

Ghanaians react to the video of King Promise apologising to fans

Many people spoke about King Promise's Balenciaga boots while others expressed their displeasure in the late kickoff of the concert.

qwekuwinky said:

This guy still bought the boot or shoe or whatever they call it‍♂️

omj_rain said:

So like play like play, chairman bought this boot

enchlamar said:

See his shoe alone

priest.gold said:

So the kamboo we begged him not to buy nu he ended up buying the black ones ‍♂️‍♂️

freddieblackk said:

King Promise is full of PROMISE and FAIL…always apologising

_kingharry_ said:

This guy always dey apologize year after year..smh

jay_kan1999 said:

Diz man wit his walantin boots is he going to chase all the grasshopper out of the bush

francasenzy said:

Afua Asantewaa îs organising free show...like all the vibes dey der yet still u chose stress

