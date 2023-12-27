King Promise's Promiseland event finally kick-started on the dawn of December 27, 2023

Yet, fans thronged the venue on the eve of December 26, 2023, only to be stranded at the event

Irate netizens took to social media to register their displeasure against King Promise

Ghanaian singer and songwriter King Promise announced this year's Promiseland with a lot of promise.

The event was advertised to start at 8pm at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel with a host of guest artistes to serenade fans.

However, fans who attended the show only met an empty stage and an incomplete venue with no power.

King Promise blasted after concert delay Photo source: Twitter/IamKingPromise

Source: Twitter

King Promise's show starts over six hours late

According to Kenneth Awotwe Darko, an entertainment journalist present at Promiseland, there was no electricity to power the show as of 11:28pm.

Things kicked off an hour and a few minutes after midday, delaying the music experience by over six hours.

Reports indicate that King Promise, the man of the moment whose Terminator was arguably the biggest record in the year under review, mounted the stage a little after 2pmM.

Last year's event was no better as the show started late even after fans gave him some grace for his fiasco with WizKid.

That notwithstanding, R2Bees, M.anifest, Camidoh and a host of others took turns to thrill the irate Promiseland audience, setting the stage for King Promise's performance.

Netizens show King Promise red card online

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from concert-goers and netizens as they weighed in on King Promise's woes at Promiseland.

@TubabaAustineGH wrote:

Make ona enjoy. I experienced mine last year. Make you people too experience your own today.

@manuelphrimpz said:

King Promise dey spoil ein reputation for Ghana here oo. This shouldn’t be happening this year too chale.

@dedebaake added:

Buying #PromiseLand tickets willingly seems like calling disrespect for yourself. These artistes don’t rate you, stop giving them your money and time.

King Promise opens up about the disunity between Ghanaian artistes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about King Promise's sit-down with Kwadwo Sheldon where he advertised this year's Promiseland.

The Ghanaian musician also talked about the disunity amongst his fellow musicians, which he believes is stunting the growth of the industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh