The moving picture was captured by Ghanaian photographer, Dennis Temituro, on the third day of the challenge on December 27, 2023, at Akwaaba Village

Many people continue to pray for her, while others were worried about her health and wellbeing

An upclose picture of Afua Asantewaa in tears and with a protruding throat is circulating all over social media as many fans pray for strength as she nears the end of her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon.

Picture of Afua Asantewaa in tears goes viral

Critically looking at the photo, one could tell that the sing-a-thon was not an easy feet as Afua Asantewaa could be seen with a swollen throat.

Ghanaians react to the viral photo of Afua Asantewaa in tears

The viral picture moved many Ghanaians who were rallying behind Afua Asantewaa as she gets closer to setting a new record. Others prayed for her and asked when she would stop singing as they were concerned for her health and wellbeing.

ambitious_afia said:

Afia papabi go high girl we love u

whats_up_gh said:

She deserves a holiday in America when she finishes, let’s make it happen guys

_mozadierich said:

What a time to be a Ghanaian

kris_louisa_scany said:

Is that how her neck looks like on a normal day

yaaba_glow said:

Aww Awurade it's not easy oh..keep going yetaa wakyi

joe_felix_akroku said:

The fact that you were able to bring all the stars out you are doing well

its.princilaaa_ said:

God will see you through You are almost there

efflebless said:

Ebenezer see how far the Lord as brought her❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh