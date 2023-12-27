Photo Of Afua Asantewaa In Tears And With A Swollen Throat Goes Viral As She Tries To Break GWR
- A photo of Afua Assantewaa in tears and with a swollen throat has gone viral on social media as many pray for strength to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual
- The moving picture was captured by Ghanaian photographer, Dennis Temituro, on the third day of the challenge on December 27, 2023, at Akwaaba Village
- Many people continue to pray for her, while others were worried about her health and wellbeing
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
An upclose picture of Afua Asantewaa in tears and with a protruding throat is circulating all over social media as many fans pray for strength as she nears the end of her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon.
Picture of Afua Asantewaa in tears goes viral
A picture of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in tears as the time for her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon comes to an end.
The photo was captured by famous Ghanaian photographer, Dennis Temituro, on the third day of the challenge on December 27, 2023, at Akwaaba Village.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Critically looking at the photo, one could tell that the sing-a-thon was not an easy feet as Afua Asantewaa could be seen with a swollen throat.
Viral photo of Afua Asantewaa in tears as she gets closer to setting a new record for the longest singing hours.
Another set of pictures of Afua Asantewaa at her sing-a-thon.
Ghanaians react to the viral photo of Afua Asantewaa in tears
The viral picture moved many Ghanaians who were rallying behind Afua Asantewaa as she gets closer to setting a new record. Others prayed for her and asked when she would stop singing as they were concerned for her health and wellbeing.
ambitious_afia said:
Afia papabi go high girl we love u
whats_up_gh said:
She deserves a holiday in America when she finishes, let’s make it happen guys
_mozadierich said:
What a time to be a Ghanaian
kris_louisa_scany said:
Is that how her neck looks like on a normal day
yaaba_glow said:
Aww Awurade it's not easy oh..keep going yetaa wakyi
joe_felix_akroku said:
The fact that you were able to bring all the stars out you are doing well
its.princilaaa_ said:
God will see you through You are almost there
efflebless said:
Ebenezer see how far the Lord as brought her❤️
Viral photo of Afua Asantewaa in tears.
Shatta Wale prays for Afua Aantewaa, kisses her hands & hugs her
Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale melted many hearts with his presence at the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she tries to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing hours.
Throwback video of singathon star Afua Asantewaa and her 1st child pops up, growth of the girl surprises fans
The musician prayed for her and shared some encouraging words with her while holding her hands in a video which has since gone viral and touched many hearts.
Many people applauded him for supporting the talented young lady who is passionate about putting Ghanaian songs on the map by breaking a GWR.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh