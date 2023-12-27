Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's brother, Afra the voice, revealed she didn't rehearse for the world record singing attempt

Despite no training, he expressed confidence in her ability to set a new record, sharing that the idea started as a playful response to a cookathon challenge

Afua initiated the singing marathon after Hilda Bacci's cookathon, sending an unexpected request to the Guinness Book of Records

Afra the voice, Brother to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has revealed that his sister did not rehearse for the sing-a-thon before starting it.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is the Ghanaian lady attempting to break the Guinness World Record of the longest singer.

Her brother told media personality and actress Naa Ashorkor that she did not train for the sing-a-thon but hopes to beat the existing record and set a new one.

When asked how long she had been training for this, he said she did not train for the singing marathon.

"She didn't train. She is going to do it and set a massive record,” Afra the voice said.

He explained further that this started as a joke after Nigerian Hilda Bacci set a cookathon record.

"It all started like a play after the Nigerian lady (Hilda Bacci) tried the cookathon. So she just wrote something to Guinness Book of Records, and we didn't even expect a response."

Sing-A-Thon: Shatta Wale Delighted As Afua Performs Freedom For Guinness World Record Attempt

In a related story, Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artist Shatta Wale has expressed his joy to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, performing his song "Freedom" during her Guinness World Record-breaking sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua aims to set a new record for the longest individual singing marathon on December 27, 2023.

Shatta Wale proudly shared the news on his social media, emphasising Afua's performance of his song at the Akwaaba Village in Accra for the Guinness Book of Records event.

Afua's Loyal Hubby Stands Alone In Early Hours To Support Her World Record Singing Marathon Attempt

Meanwhile, Afua's husband steadfastly supported her in breaking the world record for the longest singing marathon, being present throughout the day, even during early mornings.

In a touching moment captured at 6:45 AM, he stood alone, holding a placard with the message "More strength Afua" after others had left.

Netizens praised his dedicated support, commending him for his unwavering commitment to Afua's remarkable journey.

